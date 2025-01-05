“I’m Not Here to be a Kyle Larson”: Kyle Busch Comes Clean on Expectations Around Dirt Racing Adventure

Kyle Busch’s maiden Tulsa Shootout has gone better than he could have hoped for. He won a few heat races in the week’s opening days and slightly made up for a disappointing season in the Cup Series. Although his performances have since dropped, he continues looking on the brighter side by reminding himself of his purpose on the dirt track.

Advertisement

The two-time NASCAR champion told FloRacing in a recent interview that he was out in Tulsa to just have fun and not compete like Kyle Larson or Emerson Axsom. In his words, “I’m just coming in here to have fun. No expectations. I’m not here to be a Kyle Larson or an Emerson Axsom or anybody that comes out here and lights the world on fire.”

Busch did not have an easy time in the Cup Series last year. He failed to reach victory lane and broke a 19-year streak of having at least one win in every season. Furthermore, he failed to qualify for the playoffs as well. Who could blame him for wanting to take a break from the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Camaro after such a nightmare?

He added that he was focused on getting the right setup for his car and moving forward through the ranks considering that it was the hardest thing to do. Unfortunately, subpar performances on the third and fourth day of competition have left Rowdy out of the starting line-ups for the A-Main. At least he had fun while it lasted.

9-year-old Brexton causes Kyle Busch’s anxiety to skyrocket

Brexton Busch is the ultimate hero of this year’s shootout. The kid has been exemplary in every division that he has raced at, particularly so in Junior Sprints. He won his first Golden Driller in the category. Rowdy noted from the bottom of his heart that watching his son race for the trophy was more stressful than him racing in the Daytona 500.

There is a reason for his worry. He explained it [before Brexton won], “There are a lot of them that are really good, but some of them… Like, when you get into heat races, you have no idea who you’re lined up with. So, the nerves definitely get going. You’re a little scared of what might happen.”

He also doesn’t believe that not all the young drivers who participate are quite adept at race craft yet and that causes him to stress out. Rest assured, he can take solitude from the fact that his son is really good at it. Brexton led all 20 laps of his final race to take home his driller.