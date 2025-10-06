Austin Cindric Vows to “Best Help” Penske Teammates After Dismal Roval Showing

Austin Cindric was among the four drivers knocked out of the Round of 12 in the Roval on Sunday. Meanwhile, his Team Penske teammates Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano continued their title bids, with Blaney sitting six points above the cut line and Logano clinging to the final transfer spot in eighth, 24 points adrift.

True to the Penske philosophy of teamwork, Cindric has vowed to back his teammates, standing in sharp contrast to the tension going on within Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota garage, where non-playoff drivers have failed to lend support to their postseason counterparts.

Cindric entered Charlotte ranked 12th in playoff points, 48 below the cut line, needing nothing short of a win to stay alive. But the Roval proved to be rather unforgiving for the 27-year-old.

After starting 19th, Cindric struggled to find pace early, compounding his troubles with a missed backstretch chicane that drew a stop-and-go penalty. Soon after, contact from Justin Haley sent him spinning through the infield, further sinking his chances.

Cindric’s day went from bad to worse in Stage 2 when Carson Hocevar collided with him from behind, ending his playoff hopes for good.

On the first lap, Hocevar had already turned Kyle Busch from the inside rear before slamming into Cindric’s No. 2 Ford. Both cars spun, and according to Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass, two control arms and a rear toe link on Cindric’s Mustang were damaged beyond repair. Though he managed to limp the car back to pit road, the team soon pushed it to the garage.

With the upcoming races being crucial for the team, Cindric is now shifting his focus to the team’s greater goal and emphasized his commitment to aiding Logano and Blaney. “Yeah, I mean, I think that’s what the focus will be for the next couple days, and trying to understand how we can best help and support because you know the next couple weeks are super important for the team,” he said.

As the postseason tightens, the potential impact of teamwork on the Penske trio’s performance becomes even more significant. Last year, Logano advanced to the Round of 8 under similar circumstances and capitalized on that lifeline by capturing his third Cup title.

Once again, fate played its hand in Logano’s favor after Chastain’s late crash opened the door for his advancement. As the postseason tightens, all eyes will be on the Penske trio to see if teamwork can once again tip the scales in their favor.