Amy Earnhardt Recalls the Day Dale Earnhardt Jr. Learned He Was Going to Be a Father

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy Earnhardt are the proud parents of two little girls. Their elder daughter, Isla Rose Earnhardt, was born on April 30, 2018, and their younger daughter, Nicole Lorraine Earnhardt, was born on October 12, 2020. In a recent episode of their Bless Your ‘Hardt podcast, Amy narrated how Junior reacted to the news that she was pregnant the first time.

She revealed that they had his reaction caught on tape and that he was completely blown away when she broke the news to him. She added, “I had taken the test by myself, and I just kind of knew. I just felt weird. I didn’t really know what it was. We were trying, but we were amateurishly trying.”

Her notion that they were “amateurishly” trying to have a baby evoked rounds of laughter from Junior. Following a slight clarification, Amy continued talking about how she had packed a onesie as a gift for him and that it took him a minute to figure things out after opening it. Not surprisingly, his emotions went over the roof.

She said, “He just sat there and looked at it in disbelief. And then he cried. And then, so, like the end of the video is him crying into the onesie. It’s really cute.” The second time around, when Amy was pregnant with Nicole, Junior was even more shocked and taken aback. But that was for a different and far more humorous reason.

When Amy found out that she was pregnant with Nicole, she had Isla wear a t-shirt that said “big sister” on it in front of Junior. The NASCAR icon misunderstood the idea and questioned his better half about how she knew that the baby was a girl already. Amy laughed, “I’m like, “No, no, no. She’s a sister. She’s a sister no matter what.”

Both Isla and Nicole are now old enough to accompany their father to the race tracks today. Most recently, they were with him at the Pocono Raceway when he filled in as the crew chief for the upcoming Xfinity Series superstar, Connor Zilisch. He told the press after the race that he wanted his children to develop a sense of belongingness at the tracks.

He further added, “I’ll let them do what they want to do with their lives and steer themselves where they want to go and support everything that they want to do. But I certainly want them to know that NASCAR is an option.” It remains to be seen if NASCAR will be graced with the pace of more Earnhardts in the future.