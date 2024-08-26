“Best Race of This Decade”: NASCAR Insider in Unison With Fans Over Daytona Thriller

NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series 2023: Coke Zero Sugar 400 NASCAR Cup Driver, Denny Hamlin (11) race for position for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona FL. (License=RM) 20683424 Copyright: xZoonar.com/LoganxTxArcexGrindstonexMediaxGroup/ActionxSportsxPhotographyx 20683424

The NASCAR Cup Series race at the Daytona International Speedway on Saturday was one of the most eventful races in the season so far. A lot of race fans believe that it was the best superspeedway race in a long time.

Harrison Burton gave Wood Brothers Racing its 100th win in the Cup Series after a chaotic event after he made the race-winning pass on the final lap. There were a lot of crashes as well as Michael McDowell was sent airborne for a moment and Josh Berry found himself upside down.

Eminent motorsports journalist Jeff Gluck shared a poll on X (formerly Twitter) recently, asking fans if Daytona was a good race. Over 90% of people voted yes, making their opinion crystal clear. Some fans chose to vote for no and that drew a strong reaction from spotter Brett Griffin. The Door Bumper Clear co-host tweeted that those who voted ‘no’ were “brain dead”.

9% of voters are here illegally and still allowed to vote. You have to be brain dead to vote no. https://t.co/wgABRwOlpO — Brett Griffin (@SpotterBrett) August 25, 2024

One fan commented how Superspeedway racing has been underwhelming with the Next-Gen car. Griffin acknowledged that there indeed was a problem but said that Saturday’s event did not fall in that category. “The next-gen car has been a challenge at superspeedways but last night was the best it has been for a true “race” for the competitors and the fans,” he tweeted.

Considering how the race ended and how unpredictable it was, it’s hard to argue with Griffin’s point. Daytona races are known to be chaotic and unpredictable and that had not been the case in the season-opener. This one, however, lived up to the hype and lore of the track.

NASCAR fans fawn over the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400

Some fans may disagree but far more people enjoyed the action on Saturday. A lot of people claimed that it was one of the best Daytona races NASCAR had put on. “One of the best Daytona races I have ever seen,” one user commented. “One of the best Daytona races ever.” quipped another user.

“One of if not the best race of this decade, in my opinion,” said another person. “Great racing, a lot of passing. Race of the year candidate,” a fan wrote. Some users could not believe that a few people felt that it was a bad race. “If people vote no they’re just doing it for bait,” someone commented.

For the casual race fan, the Coke Zero Sugar 400 must have been a treat to watch. Passes, wrecks, last-lap battles for the lead, this race had it all. The racing community will look back on this event with fondness for a long time.