“Is That You?” – Bubba Wallace Jokingly Singles Out Culprit for NASCAR Heartbreak

The last few days for Bubba Wallace were pretty good, and Sunday promised to be a great one as well. After all, he was in the playoffs, fighting for a spot in the Round of 8, and starting from the pole, and that too, on his 30th birthday. However, his birthday simply didn’t turn out to be the way he would’ve wanted it to.

Because at the drop of the checkered flag at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, Wallace was out of the playoffs. And he blamed it on the fact that he turned 30, or at least, jokingly, he did, twice.

Bubba Wallace wonders if his 30th birthday was reason for his NASCAR elimination

After the race at the ROVAL post which he was out of the NASCAR playoffs, Wallace posted an update on his social media account for his fans, in which he opened up on how he felt about his elimination as well as the culprit behind that. “I’m a big believer in everything happens for a reason. Bummed, but I accept that it just wasn’t meant to be,” he wrote.

“Being at peace with the trials and tribulations is a weird thing. 30…is that you? Appreciate the bday love and the continued support. Y’all be safe.”

Wallace dissects the real reasons behind his playoff exit

In a post-race interview, Wallace had also pointed jokingly towards his 30th birthday, where he dissected the reasons behind his playoff exit. The #23 driver claimed he’s proud of where his team has reached in a short amount of time.

“I knew we had our work cut out for us, gave up a lot of points last weekend. But what I look at is the last restart at Texas. Look at how I put ourselves in a situation to get wrecked today,” he described. Wallace claimed he needed to look at his teammate Tyler Reddick to see what they did to pass cars and get up to the front in 2 laps. Either way, it was “a bummer” for Bubba Wallace.

Yet, there was a lot to be proud of as he described. “Can actually focus on the positives out of here, qualified fourth, top of the board in practice, stage points, you know, so it’s a really good day,” he added as he claimed it’d be hard to hang his head over all of that.