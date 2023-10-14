Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin Given Ultimate Compliment by NASCAR Driver Ahead of Playoff Race

Ever since the 23XI Racing joined the NASCAR Cup Series grid with former NBA legend Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin at the helm, expectations have been set high for anyone who drives for them. Jordan has always been known for his winning mentality, from his dominant years with the Chicago Bulls to his successful business ventures. With a Cup Series team under his ownership, he would clearly have his sights set on competing for the championship in the near future.

Advertisement

Recently while speaking in an interview with NASCAR, 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick, gave the ultimate vote of trust for his team owners in the way they have been leading the organization. Reddick is currently one of the two drivers who made it into the round of eight starting this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Tyler Reddick shares confidence with Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan’s leadership



During the interview, Reddick was asked if it was a phone call from the bossman that set the expectations for the team or if was it something else. Subsequently, he replied, “It’s Michael Jordan, so the expectations got to be right.”

Advertisement

“Everything he’s accomplished and everything he’s touched, watching its success. Example given (pointing to his Jordan shoes) this too. It’s not just him, though, you know, the other owners are very successful and other aspects of business that they’ve been a part of.”

He added, “And then, of course, Denny Hamlin is very much the same type of person, right? So I feel like we’ve got five or six, Cup crew chief caliber individuals in the shop they’re helping guide the ship.”

Reddick believes the 23XI Racing team does a good job of working together

Speaking further into the interview, Reddick mentioned, “This team pumps out two race cars on the racetrack. But not at any point does it feel like there’s two teams in the shop or three teams in the shop and it feels like one team.”

Adding, “I think it really taps well into the motto which is forward together. We all work towards the same goal and I feel like this whole group does a really good job of working together.”

Advertisement

It’s impressive to see the growth and evolution of the 23XI Racing team in just a few years of their existence. Since drivers share the same levels of confidence as their owners in pushing the team forward and achieving success, this will go a long way to propel the ultimate vision for the team. With this trajectory, they might achieve their plans to become a championship contender in the near future.