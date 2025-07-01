Ryan Blaney Among Several NASCAR Drivers Joining Dale Earnhardt Jr. & Wife Amy to Support a Noble Cause

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney (12) talks with Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, during practice for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. | Image credit: Kristin Enzor/For IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Long before NASCAR rolled out its Driver Ambassador Program (DAP), several drivers were already going the extra mile for their communities. But with Joey Logano winning the first DAP term, the initiative has sparked renewed energy among drivers eager to broaden the sport’s reach. Many are now rallying behind Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Driven to Give campaign, a program that continues to gain traction across the garage.

Recently, Ryan Blaney spotlighted the effort on his Instagram story, posting a snapshot of the now-iconic skeleton-print gloves and writing, “The Driven to Give Proceeds benefit the Dale and Amy Earnhardt Fund at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.” He added, “Bid on these gloves autographed by Dale Jr. & Me,” linking the text to the Pristine Auction platform.

During the Atlanta race weekend, 70 Cup and Xfinity drivers joined the movement, donning Dale Jr.-inspired gloves to raise awareness and funds for Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Among the names lending their support were Michael McDowell, William Sawalich, Carson Hocevar, Erik Jones, Ty Gibbs, Christopher Bell, and Brad Keselowski.

Each pair was signed by the driver who wore them and by Dale Jr. himself before being made available for auction through Monday, July 1. Ryan Blaney’s race-worn pair, too, will feature signatures from both drivers and come with a Certificate of Authenticity from JR Motorsports.

The Driven to Give campaign, organized by The Dale Jr. Foundation, is an annual fundraiser for Nationwide Children’s Hospital. The effort centers around the symbolic skeleton-glove initiative, where NASCAR drivers wear custom gloves in-race to generate visibility and rally financial support.

The proceeds benefit the Dale and Amy Earnhardt Fund, aimed at supporting brave pediatric patients and their families through injury rehabilitation, prevention, and groundbreaking research.

Last year’s Driven to Give Gala on September 24, the 14th of its kind, raised more than $460,000. Held at Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Whisky River and presented by Bass Pro Shops and its founder, Johnny Morris, the event welcomed 320 guests for an evening of spirited auctions, raffles, food, drink, and a live performance by country music star Chris Janson.

Since launching in 2017, Junior, Amy, and their loyal fanbase have raised more than $2 million through the campaign.