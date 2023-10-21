“It’s a Gut Check Every Lap”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Describes the Unique Aspect of Homestead Miami

The Homestead Miami Speedway has been a favored place to be for anyone with former experience in dirt racing. In fact, drivers such as Tony Stewart, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Kyle Larson, among several others have often benefited from the skills they picked up from their pre-NASCAR days to race the high line.

The track at Miami has often been known for several of these drivers using the highline close to the outside wall in order to gain massive momentum to push them forward. However, this does not come without its risks, of course.

Recently, while narrating over a video for the upcoming playoff race at the racetrack, Junior took his time to explain how to win here, drivers must perfect the art of Highline racing.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. elaborates on racing the high line at Homestead



During the video, Junior stated, “The walls at Homestead Miami speedway are like a hurricane. The closer you get to the wall, the more dangerous it becomes. Founded by Ralph Sanchez back in 1993 as an effort to rebuild Homestead after Hurricane Andrew, this track has been just that; a rapidly rotating storm system.”

Adding, “But for those who have an eye for success here at Homestead Miami, they need to practice the art of the highline or, more commonly known as ripping the fence. I love racing at the top of the racetrack. It’s a gut check every lap to look deep into the corner and floor it sailing the car right up against the letters on the wall. Dirt car races have thrived on the speed gains inches from the wall.”

He then named several drivers who have raced the Highline to perfection. Some names he took were Tony Stewart, Carl Edwards, Tyler Reddick, and Kyle Larson. All these drivers have driven mere inches close to the outside wall in order to earn victory at the Florida-based race track.

Junior further explained that the opportunity to go and race on the outside has always been present. However, he warned that the risk and reward comparison would be heavy, since everything was based on throttle control.

Who could win at Homestead Miami this weekend?



Following Larson’s win at Vegas, he already lodged himself into the championship four race scheduled next month at Phoenix. But with two more races remaining at Homestead this weekend and Martinsville next, who could end up winning and grabbing a spot for the finale?

At the moment there are wild prospects such as Denny Hamlin, and Martin Truex Jr. among several others who could have a shot at the win. But looking at it realistically, racing at the highline proves to be a major deciding factor for the outcome of the race.

Among all of the drivers, there are only a handful that have mastered this craft, two of them being Larson and Tyler Reddick. The 23XI Racing driver who remains in the round of eight still has a shot of racing the highline and possibly winning the race on Sunday. If he does so, he’d automatically move onto the championship 4 race. So at the end of the day, everything that happens in the race, would come down to who can run the top line and gain momentum over the competition the best.