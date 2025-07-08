“Don’t Find It Worth It Anymore”: Joey Logano Reveals How Becoming a Father Has Changed His Attitude Toward Drinking

Behind the wheel, some of NASCAR’s fiercest competitors don’t pull any punches. But off the track, many trade in their fireproof gloves for bottles and bedtime stories. Drivers like Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, and Bubba Wallace have shown that beneath the helmet lies a softer side, one that shows more fully in fatherhood. Whether it’s painting their daughter’s nails or giving up old habits for the sake of their children, these men have found new motivation in life far beyond the racetrack.

In Logano’s case, the shift runs even deeper. Speaking candidly on the Whiskey Riff Raff podcast, the Team Penske star revealed that he and his wife have reined in their lifestyle to suit the rhythms of parenthood.

As Logano put it, “When you have kids, it changes it all. Like for me, I don’t want to drink in front of my kids. So, that’s one thing that my wife and I don’t really do. But also, they still wake up at six. No matter what time I go to sleep, they’re waking up at 6:00 a.m. So yeah, I better be ready unless it’s going to be a miserable day. So, I don’t find it worth it anymore.”

For Logano, the choice goes far beyond fatigue. It’s about laying down a foundation. The reigning 2025 Cup champion wants to lead by example, just as his father did. He doesn’t rely on pep talks or moral sermons; he trusts that his kids are watching, learning, and soaking it all in.

In a conversation with Speed Freaks, Logano pulled back the curtain on how deeply his father’s grit influenced him. He recalled his dad coming home with grease under his nails, worn from another day of hard work running the family business. And that’s what made him reflect that this is how you’re supposed to do it, and he’d just watch and learn.

Now, he’s paying it forward, showing rather than telling. Whether it’s the grind at the shop, the way he treats his wife, or how he conducts himself in the spotlight, Logano firmly holds the belief that character is best taught in motion. For this three-time champion, fatherhood isn’t a pit stop; it’s a whole new race, and he’s running it full throttle.

Family support helped Logano deal with setbacks better

Joey Logano remains one of the few in the garage who can flip the switch effortlessly between his professional grind and personal life. He draws a hard line when it comes to guarding time with his family, refusing to let the chaos of the track bleed into the sanctity of home. But they still manage to help him get over things pretty easily.

During an earlier conversation, Logano pulled back the curtain on how marriage and fatherhood have reshaped his worldview. He said, “To me, it’s made everything better. Perspective in life is important. With racing, it doesn’t take the sting (of losing) away, if I’m being honest.

“What I have learned, though, is that having more than one thing in your life is healthy. When I was growing up, not being married, didn’t have kids… the only way I can win in life was just racing.

“So everything pivoted off of Sundays, and that would determine my whole mood for the rest of the week. But now I have other opportunities to win. I can win in family, I could be a great dad, I can be a great husband, I can win all that.”

With one win already in his back pocket and a playoff berth locked in, the reigning Cup Series champion has his eyes firmly set on a fourth title. And if history is any indication, Logano and his squad have a habit of turning up the heat when the playoffs roll around.