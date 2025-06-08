Kyle Busch’s “Emotionally Draining” Struggles Put Into Perspective by Steve Letarte and Jeff Burton

Jeff Burton used to drive for Richard Childress Racing from 2004 through 2013. He knows the inner workings of that organization as well as anyone. That’s why, when asked on Monday’s NASCAR: Inside The Race if there’s one driver he’s watching over the final 12 regular-season races, Burton didn’t hesitate: Kyle Busch of RCR.

Steve Letarte remarked that Busch had been very patient with the organization publicly and said he was impressed, noting that Busch could easily be losing his mind given the struggles they’d had in practice and mechanical issues.

He pointed out that Busch was just two points above the playoff cutline and asked why his co-host was focused on him. Burton had several reasons for this.

He said, “No. 1, he just had a contract extension (through the 2026 season). No. 2, we’ve talked about Denny Hamlin and his speed that he still has at this time in his career, and that’s confidence building. I’ve been there, I’ve done this, so I can put myself in Kyle Busch’s shoes.

“He hasn’t exhibited that speed… but the truth of the matter is he hasn’t had the success over the last three or four years that we’re accustomed to seeing from Kyle Busch.”

Indeed, ever since Joe Gibbs Racing did not renew Busch’s contract after the 2022 season, opting to replace him with Ty Gibbs, grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs, Busch has not been the same kind of racer he was during most of his tenure with JGR.

He admittedly had a strong start in his first season with RCR, winning three races, but he failed to advance past the first round of the playoffs, ultimately finishing a disappointing 14th in the 2023 standings.

Then the floor caved in for Busch last season

In 2024, Busch went winless for the first time in his full-time Cup career, missed the playoffs for only the second time — the first being in 2005 during his rookie season — and finished 20th, tying his worst season result from that same campaign.

The two-time Cup champion is winless this season, with just one top-five and four top-10 finishes. He is also now at 71 straight starts without a win heading into Sunday’s race at Michigan. Even so, Burton is bullish on Busch.

Burton said, “Kyle Busch is trying to take RCR to the fight to Joe Gibbs Racing, take the fight to Penske, take the fight to Hendrick and it’s hard, it’s difficult and he’s doing it in a way that instead of fighting for a championship, at the moment he’s fighting to see if he can contend for a championship.

“That’s draining emotionally, that’s difficult. This is a brutal sport: this sport, you love it and at the same time it’ll rip your heart out.”

It may sound simplistic, given that Busch is riding a long winless streak, but all he needs is one win in the next 12 regular season races to make the playoffs. If he does that — especially if he does so Sunday at Michigan — and then he and RCR can shift their full focus to the playoffs.

“We’re watching Kyle Busch try to take RCR (and) try to take himself back to where they both have been and with the pressure of just making the playoffs,” Burton added.

“I love it as a fan and I hate it as a competitor because I know how difficult it is. I know how emotionally draining it can be, but that’s what sports are and so Kyle Busch, to me, and that story of RCR, that’s going to be compelling through these summer months,” he went on to say.