Brad Keselowski Not Concerned About His Long Winless NASCAR Streak

Besides 35 career wins in the Cup Series, RFK Racing owner Brad Keselowski has the 2012 Cup Series championship to his name. But unfortunately, he hasn’t won a single race since April 2021, when he bagged a victory at Talladega. This means that post-Atlanta, he has gone 100 races without a win. But Keselowski couldn’t care less.

Advertisement

While talking to FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass, the number 6 driver said, “I’m not paying any attention to it, to be honest, Bob. What matters to me…I would rather be fast every week and contending for wins and fall a** backward into a race win and say, ‘Oh, the streak is over.'”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/bobpockrass/status/1761771029377208406?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

All that Keselowski cares about is being fast and contending for the win. He doesn’t care about numbers. For him, performance and execution come first. He did run strong last week at Daytona before being turned by the big 23-car pile-up. Nevertheless, he feels like his team has a good shot at doing it again at Atlanta Motor Speedway. “That’s what matters to me,” he explained. “I never was not hungry. So, I guess I don’t know how to get any hungrier.”

Brad Keselowski is not unhappy with NASCAR not including him in the Netflix docuseries

Considering the resurgence of the team in 2023, it was perhaps a bit weird for many that NASCAR did not ask Keselowski or Chris Buescher to be in NASCAR: Full Speed. The fact that other Ford drivers like Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano were on it made it especially unusual. However, the man himself seemed okay with it. When asked why he wasn’t on the show, the Ford icon revealed that nobody had reached out to him for that purpose.

“Nobody asked me but I understand they couldn’t do everybody, so I’m not like angry about it,” he said. Despite not being on the show, Keselowski has high hopes for it. He feels like NASCAR: Full Speed will be very successful and that perhaps, in the episodes to come, everyone will get their chance to feature in it. “I think their program’s going to be very successful and when it is, everybody will kind of get a turn. I didn’t get the turn the first time, but I’m not bitter about it,” he added.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/bobpockrass/status/1753870423618666652?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Indeed, Brad Keselowski and RFK Racing have lived up to the title of the true underdogs in the arena of NASCAR. They are not bothered by the flashiness that the sport brings to its drivers, or by media exposure of any kind. They just care about making speed and finishing strong in the races they compete in.