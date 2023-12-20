Who could win the NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year in 2024?

Being named the Cup Series Rookie of the Year is one of the highest recognitions an up-and-coming driver in racing can get. With the 2023 season behind us, 2024 is pegged to be a lot more exciting for many reasons. Key among them is the influx of fresh faces. The upcoming rookie class includes three names: Josh Berry, Zane Smith, and Carson Hocevar.

In years past, many drivers including Tony Stewart and Kyle Busch won the Rookie of the Year award and went on to become champions in their careers. With that in hindsight, here’s a look at who among these three has the best chance of being named the Rookie of the Year in 2024.

First off, we have Berry, who is being brought into Stewart-Haas Racing as the full-time replacement for Kevin Harvick. Interestingly, Berry holds the most experience of the three rookies entering the Cup Series foray next season. He already has 12 Cup Series starts to his name and ran the last two years in the Xfinity Series. His prior experience in short-track racing and the guidance of Rodney Childers will also prove to be beneficial to his cause.

Despite his qualifications, Berry could have moments of struggle just like any other driver. Even Dale Earnhardt Jr. touched upon this on his podcast last month saying, “There will be times when Josh Berry’s going, ‘Do I have what it takes? Do I belong here? Do I have the fortitude to go forward? There will be some dark moments in that first year. There are for every driver.”

Hopefully, the driver will be able to get past these fleeting moments of doubt.

The Spire Motorsports teammates who vie to be the Rookie of the Year next season

Starting next year, Carson Hocevar and Zane Smith both land in Spire Motorsports’ Cup Series arm from the Truck Series. Though they have made sporadic appearances in Cup races, their relative inexperience to Berry will be a hurdle in their ascend.

Hocevar ended his 2023 season 4th in the standings. With raw speed in his corner, he shows a lot of promise. But his on-track aggression could ultimately stand in his way to the top.

Meanwhile, Smith was named the 2020 Truck Series Rookie of the Year and went on to become the champion in 2022. Though his familiarity with winning pushes him forward, Spire is a team that has shown little progress in recent years. The team’s inferior equipment and strength compared to that of Stewart-Haas Racing could end up turning the tide against Smith in his efforts to win the Rookie of the Year title.

Ultimately, Berry, Hocevar, and Smith will each have their strengths and challenges in 2024. The added depth that they bring to the Cup Series grid will no doubt add a new dynamic to the next season.