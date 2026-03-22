Bubba Wallace Feels NASCAR Drivers Should Be Allowed to Fight If Disrespected

Seldom are drivers happy with all rules laid out by NASCAR, and when ‘fining them for fighting’ became a thing, many spoke out. Bubba Wallace recently came forward with an opinion that’s sure to cause yet another divide in the garage.

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No one likes to be disrespected. Stars in the Cup Series with huge egos, even less so. That’s why Wallace feels that if someone crosses the line, they should be allowed to fight to preserve their self-respect.

Speaking to Frontstretch in Darlington ahead of Sunday’s race, Wallace admitted doesn’t like the idea of simply fining them and backed a more aggressive approach, which he labeled as “hockey rules.”

Asked if drivers should be fined for fighting, the 23XI Racing driver replied, “I don’t think so. When you’re done wrong, it’s different for me, and I blame my dad, but also respect how he was. He was an eye-for-an-eye, right? When you’re disrespected, there’s a fine line of being a better person or making sure they don’t do that again.”

“If it happens for 25th, those guys should not be allowed to fight.”@keselowski on whether there should be fines for fighting. @AJDinger and @BubbaWallace also share their thoughts. #NASCAR

Presenting Partner: @MyPlaceHotels pic.twitter.com/f0NA5X0wEn — Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) March 21, 2026

Wallace’s mindset has been shaped in a way that leans towards individual accountability rather than forced intervention from a higher body. This is why he wants drivers to settle things between themselves. He understands how delicate that line can be. But the benefits outweigh the costs, is what he truly believes.

Wallace reasons that if the drivers aren’t allowed to let out their emotions, it might lead to further resentment that could build up over time. His comment comes at a time when on-track tensions have been peaking. Notably, former teammates Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez got into a scuffle at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway last weekend.

Fortunately, they were separated before shoves could turn into punches.

Brad Keselowski’s opinion on fining drivers for fights

RFK Racing driver Brad Keselowski is in favor of a more structured approach to fighting. While he loves the idea of emotions playing a role in racing, he is also wary that a brawl on the pit road every week would be extremely unprofessional. That is why he wants to draw a line between who is allowed to fight and who is not.

Keselowski said, “My personal opinion on this is if something happens on the track and it’s in the top five, top 10, and you get in a fight for it, okay, that seems pretty reasonable. If it happens for like 25th, those guys should not be allowed to fight. That’s a waste of time. Not interesting and makes everyone look bad.”

The former Cup Series champion’s focus is on what is at stake and where a conflict carries meaning. His opinion brings an additional layer of perspective to a conversation that has been going on for a long time.