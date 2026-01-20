WATCH: Matt Kenseth’s Cameo Appearance on Popular Reality TV Show Pawn Stars From Back in the Day

The NASCAR Cup Series stage was a lot different in 2012 from how it is now in 2026. Roush Fenway Racing was still challenging for titles strongly, and its top driver, Matt Kenseth, was still one of the most sought-after superstars in the sport. It was at this time that Kenseth made a much-talked-about appearance on the popular reality TV show Pawn Stars.

Advertisement

The episode titled “What The Truck” aired on May 21, only a few days after Kenseth had announced that he would leave his affiliation with Roush Fenway Racing at the end of the season. As the hosts, Rick Harrison and Corey Harrison, walk towards an indoor kart racing track, they come across Kenseth by accident. Though clearly staged, the three end up deciding to race each other.

On the track, it quickly becomes apparent that the father-son duo is no match for the Daytona 500 champion. The funniest part was perhaps when Kenseth wouldn’t let them drive the No. 17 kart, claiming it for himself. Rick finished second, and Corey came third. Corey claimed that there was definitely something wrong with his kart at the finish line, and Kenseth had a funny retort to make.

Matt Kenseth on Pawn Stars. pic.twitter.com/UQ7pmHXALu — Racing Territory (@RacingTerritory) January 20, 2026

He said, “I use that excuse every week!” Years later, the episode remains one of the most memorable ones for motorsports fans. Kenseth won three races in the 2012 season and finished seventh in the points table. The next year, he moved to Joe Gibbs Racing and began piloting the No. 20 Toyota in place of the No. 17 Ford. The change marked one of the most divisive heartbreaks of the period.

Why Kenseth isn’t a fan of the current race format

NASCAR has made a giant step towards fan appeasement by returning to the Chase format for the 2026 season. The elimination-style playoff format wasn’t favored for many reasons. But even with this change, it is a big question if Kenseth likes how things are done in the sport.

He told the Scene Vault podcast in 2023 that it used to be about the total points that a driver secured from week to week in the old days and nothing more. But now, the idea of securing points, within races and across them, has packed too much into one.

He said, “It consumes the conversation. It’s stage points, it’s playoff points, it’s qualifying for the Chase… It’s just a constant barrage of talking about points. I don’t know. It all depends on how you look at it.” It would definitely be interesting to know what he thinks about the latest change the promotion has made.