Bubba Wallace Opens Up About the Joy of Hosting His Brickyard 400 Victory Party: ‘I Got to See Everyone in Their Element’

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace is on top of the world right now. He won the 2025 Brickyard 400 on Sunday and delivered his team their first win of the season. Securing a playoff spot is always a joyous occasion for a driver. And Wallace decided to celebrate the achievement by hosting one big party at his residence, where he essentially invited everyone he knew.

After hours of having a fun time, the No. 23 driver appeared for an interview with NASCAR’s Shannon Spake. He looked good and discussed a variety of topics with the host. Toward the end of the episode, he was asked about the party. He spoke about how he enjoyed being a host and making sure that everyone had a good time on his account.

Wallace said, “I love being able to host. Whether it’s for a win or just a party in general, because I get to see everybody out in their own element, right? Not having to worry about work, not having to worry about whatever it is.

“We’re all celebrating, you know, a win for the team. And I loved being able to do that here at our house. Everybody, I thought, thoroughly enjoyed their time.”

To give the outside world a glimpse of the fun, Wallace shared pictures on social media. He was seen walking around shirtless with a bottle in his hand. To see him reach a professional high and celebrate it like there’s no tomorrow is satisfying indeed. Hopefully, he keeps the good work going.

The next goal for Bubba Wallace

Wallace knows better than to rest on his laurels with just one victory in a season. He has already made up his mind that he needs to keep his performances up and carry 23XI Racing to new heights. He admitted to Spake that he has a lot of work to do in the coming days and that he feels up for the job.

Denny Hamlin, co-owner of 23XI Racing, told the press that he expects Wallace to be able to go deeper in the playoffs than he did last time. He’d finished 10th in the points table in 2023. Hamlin considers Wallace to be a different driver from back then and puts a lot of trust in this new version.

Hopefully, Wallace will live up to those expectations. His next race will be at Iowa Speedway this coming weekend.