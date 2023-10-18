Who Is Hailie Deegan’s Boyfriend? What Does He Do?

Over the past couple of years, Hailie Deegan has emerged as a popular and charismatic driver in the junior ranks of NASCAR. She has been a full-time driver in the Truck Series and also races in Tony Stewart’s SRX Series.

Advertisement

Although keeping her professional career aside, just like every other human being she too has a personal life and relationships. While some drivers prefer to keep their personal lives out of the media, Deegan’s relationship status has been pretty well known.

Who is Hailie Deegan dating at the moment?

The ThroSport Racing driver has been in a relationship with a fellow racing driver Chase Cabre. Deegan has been pretty open about it with several pictures of her and her boyfriend on her social media. Additionally, Cabre has also made appearances on Deegan’s YouTube channel.

Advertisement

As per a podcast interview with No Focks Given, Deegan and Cabre explained how they knew each other from some NASCAR program and how they once raced against each other, where Deegan apparently wrecked him.

They did a couple of more races competing against each other before COVID-19 hit. According to the couple, they began speaking to each other during that period and eventually got into a relationship with each other. As per Deegan, Cabre shot his shot while talking to her about Supercross.

What Series does Deegan’s boyfriend race in?

Deegan’s 26-year-old boyfriend started racing in motocross before moving to stock cars. He debuted in the ARCA Menards Series back in 2017 with Rev Racing. However, after a four-year stint and his best finish coming in the 2019 season, Cabre decided to move away from stock cars and instead began dirt racing.

Advertisement

While at ARCA, Cabre managed to win two races one at Memphis International Raceway and another at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Both of the race wins came in 2019 when he finished second in the standings with 472 points.

Given that both of them are race car drivers, the compatibility factor between the two of them would gel really well. Moreover, there have been quite a few times when the two have participated in races together as a couple.