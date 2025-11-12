“Can’t Believe I’m Saying That”: Tyler Reddick Gives Latest Update on Son Rookie’s Health

Tyler Reddick fought a battle both on and off the track in 2025, and the one off it was arguably much more difficult for him personally. His son Rookie’s health worsened, and almost every weekend, he had to put in a brave face and come to work, all while dealing with a nightmarish situation at home. With the season now over, Reddick can focus more on his family and recently provided an update on Rookie.

Advertisement

In October, Reddick’s wife, Alexa, shared the family’s struggle on social media, posting photos of their baby with an oxygen tube. She revealed that after months of inconclusive pediatric visits, her instincts told her something was seriously wrong. Rookie was showing signs of heart failure that doctors initially missed.

The family soon found themselves in the cardiovascular ICU, fighting for their child’s stability as specialists worked to strengthen his heart function.

Speaking recently on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Reddick gave a heartening update. Rookie had undergone a successful surgery to remove a tumor near his right kidney, which had triggered both high blood pressure and heart failure shortly after his premature birth in September.

“Poor little guy had to have surgery to have the tumor and ended up having this getting removed. He recovered very quickly from the surgery. I think we still have a couple of other things to see through in regards to stomach and some other… that might be a separate issue he’s dealing with, but the real crazy stuff appears to be behind us. We’re not 100% clear.”

“There are still some things waiting answers on. But he handled it like a champ. My wife handled it like a super mom, honestly. It’s been a lot for us, a lot of others, just really thankful… You wouldn’t know it. You wouldn’t think he had surgery like a week and a half ago, maybe two weeks ago. He might be crazier than both. I can’t believe I’m saying that,” Reddick added.

“Super thankful that everything went well and Rookie’s home.”@TylerReddick gives the latest on his son, Rookie, and how the healing process is going. Full Interview ➡️ https://t.co/WGRTG5gnEd pic.twitter.com/o0Ul4OaofY — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) November 10, 2025

Reddick later reflected on how the ordeal reshaped his perspective. He explained that such tumors are relatively common in infant boys and often resolve naturally, but Rookie’s tumor had pressed on vital organs, forcing doctors to remove one kidney. The experience, he said, was a lesson in patience, strength, and gratitude.

Now, with Rookie on the mend and the worst seemingly behind them, the #45 23Xi Racing driver can finally breathe again. 2025, after all, wasn’t his best season for understandable reasons. Though he reached the playoffs, he couldn’t crack any wins and bowed out after the Round of 12.

The emotional toll may have taken him off his game this season, but the relief of his son’s recovery could mark a turning point, both as a father and as a driver ready to get back to his focus heading into the 2026 campaign.