“Tougher Moments Are Definitely Ahead”: Tyler Reddick Provides Health Update Around Son

Driver Tyler Reddick stands by his No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE during a partnership announcement at The Pinnacle at Nashville Yards Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. Pinnacle Financial Partners and 23XI Racing will be involved in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Super Speedway on June 1. © Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tyler Reddick’s four-month-old son remains in the ICU, battling severe heart complications. While Reddick continues his playoff fight on the track, sitting in the bottom four of the Round of 12 with a 27-point deficit to the cutline, off the track, he and his wife, Alexa, are waging a far more personal battle, one for their son’s life.

Earlier this week, Alexa shared the heartbreaking news on social media, posting photos of their baby with an oxygen tube. She revealed that after months of back-and-forth visits to the pediatrician, her instincts as a mother told her something deeper was wrong. Their infant son, Rookie, was showing early signs of heart failure that initially went unnoticed.

She urged everyone to pray for their little boy, writing that with God, Rookie, and the team of doctors at Levine’s, she believes he can pull through. She added that the family is currently in the cardiovascular ICU as the doctors work to stabilize and improve his heart function.

Ahead of the Round of 12 elimination race at Charlotte Roval on Sunday, Reddick gave an update on his son’s condition. Though he stopped short of saying his son was healthier, he shared, “I’ve never seen him happier. His color looks good. He’s gained weight. A lot of things are going well. But yeah, all that being said, some of the tougher moments are definitely ahead.”

He continued, “We’re definitely not in the clear. There’s some things that we’ve got to get through first. So, on one hand, I’m really happy, and just it makes me feel great that he’s doing much better right now.”

“But certainly there’s there’s some things that have to we have we have some hurdles we have to get through first before we’re, even thinking about leaving the hospital or thinking about what comes next,” he added.

For Reddick, the emotional weight is twofold: competing under playoff pressure, without any wins this season, while staying grounded in a family crisis. To some degree, he said, it feels good to be where they are at, but on others, there is still a lot of serious stuff that needs to be resolved.

Reddick and his wife, Alexa DeLeon Reddick, welcomed their second son, Rookie George Reddick, in late May. The 23XI Racing driver announced the birth on X, sharing that Rookie was born Sunday, May 25, at 2:20 a.m. ET. Their world is currently revolving around hope, faith, and the fight to see their little boy healthy again.