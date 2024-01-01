“This Is Deeper Than Racing”: NASCAR Owner Pitbull Wants to Make History With Trackhouse Racing

After a couple of breakout seasons with breakout stars in Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing is looking forward to achieving greater heights. Come 2024, the NASCAR team is making some big moves by bringing in drivers from other international sports leagues by formulating the Project 91. However, giving a chance to Australian Supercar sensation Shane Van Gisbergen and F1 icon Kimi Raikkonen to drive a stock car is not just how this team strives to make it big.

Trackhouse Racing is all about team spirit. Of course, they want to win races like every other NASCAR team wants to. But what they do, is more than that. Team co-owner Pitbull told his team, “I want you all to understand that this is deeper than racing. Obviously, we wanna win. But our move in Trackhouse is a lot deeper than that. Imma tell you why.”

“Because we’re teaching everybody how to bring everybody together not just through music, but also through racing,” he explained.

For the Miami-based Mr. Worldwide, every time the team hits the track, they will make history. The team gets its name from the fact the house always wins. And those wins are defined by collective efforts and tireless teamwork.

“Whether we win on the track, whether we win with an album; more than anything, we win as an organization because we do it from the heart,” added Pitbull.

Pitbull’s NASCAR team has inspired his music catalogue

Back in July, the Grammy award winner released his newest number, ‘Trackhouse.’ However, it didn’t take much for him to come up with the name. While talking about his NASCAR team, he said, “It runs parallel to what’s happened in my career and what happened in the music industry to me. So it was a no-brainer.”

“This is real. This is all about our stories coming together. … This right here is about making history, generational, creating a legacy, and having fun doing it,” he exclaimed.

In a world where people demand immediate gratification, Trackhouse believes in fruits borne through hard work throughout the years. “With this album, we are going to have the attention of a global demographic that is ready to be inspired into action for themselves, their families, and their future,” he added.