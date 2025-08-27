Why Dale Earnhardt Jr. Tapped Parker Kligerman to Take Over From Connor Zilisch at Daytona

With Dale Earnhardt Jr. determined to protect the collarbone Connor Zilisch broke in a Victory Lane fall two weeks earlier at Watkins Glen, the JRM owner made the call to put Parker Kligerman behind the wheel during a caution on Lap 13 at Daytona last weekend. What began as a precautionary move turned into a winning hand, as Kligerman carried the No. 88 JRM Chevrolet to victory.

Advertisement

Though the record book will credit Zilisch as the winner of the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona, it was the part-timer Kligerman who did the heavy lifting, steering the car home in relief of the 19-year-old.

Explaining the decision, Earnhardt said on his podcast that he refused to jeopardize Zilisch’s health, even with the regular-season championship on the line.

He revealed he had already called Kligerman days after Watkins Glen, knowing Zilisch was scheduled for collarbone surgery. Junior even told the young driver that, regardless of the doctor’s clearance, he didn’t want Zilisch racing, estimating an 80% chance of being caught in a wreck.

Although Zilisch, with a Cup ride already announced for next season, may have wanted to prove he could battle through adversity, Dale Jr. had no intention of putting him at risk. In fact, Junior admitted there was a 99% chance Kligerman would race the No. 88 Chevy at Daytona.

Earnhardt also explained why Kligerman fit the bill, saying, “We knew that Portland wasn’t an opportunity. And so Parker couldn’t be available for that, but we still went with him for Daytona because he shows he’s got ability to run well there in the truck race almost, he won that race, with got thrown out… And same size, easy to work with. I know him as a person. He wasn’t going to be a problem. He would be fun and enjoy it.”

He continued, “And we when I got to the racetrack and got in the but got in the hauler and was just kind of checking the vibe, I could tell right away it was comfortable… Parker knew his role. And none of us knew that day that he’s going to go out there and win a damn race.”

“But we thought we would have some fun and just wanted to be good… I wanted Parker just to see our culture and our team and what we’re about and experience that a little more uniquely than he has.”

Kligerman already has three full-time Xfinity seasons under his belt, finishing ninth in 2013 and tenth in both 2023 and 2024. This year, he is running part-time in the Truck Series with Henderson Motorsports. And with Zilisch moving to Cup in 2026, Junior may see Kligerman as a natural fit for the No. 88, giving him a taste of the team’s culture in advance.