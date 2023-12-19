“Can’t Wait to See You Back”: Jimmie Johnson Teases NASCAR Fans With 2024 Prep Post

Jimmie Johnson is a man on a mission. Currently running trials and tests with the new 2024 Toyota Camry XSE, Johnson inches closer to his second season at the team’s helm. To the delight of fans, he also recently announced that he would continue running in his #84 car in 2024 in select Cup Series races.

Advertisement

Recently Jason Burdett was announced as the #84 team’s crew chief next year. Burdett already has experience working with Johnson and was part of the Hendrick Motorsports crew that led him to his first Cup Series win in 2002.

Joyed at the reunion, the former champion said, “I’ve always had a great working relationship with him, and I’m just genuinely excited he has joined the Club.” The nostalgia that the duo generates already pushes the anticipation for 2024 high, Johnson has now edged it up further through a post on his Instagram handle.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C1AAZ1gMAnU/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Fans believe Jimmie Johnson still has a lot of racing left in his tank

Since Jimmie Johnson hung up his racing suit in 2020, fans have pegged for more of him on the track. He too made it clear that he wasn’t done with racing and he would still appear sporadically despite his other commitments. So far, he has been living up to that promise. Now with his recent tease, the fandom can’t wait to see him back as the hero who ran riot in NASCAR.

One fan wrote in response to Johnson’s post, “One more full time season “, asking for nearly the impossible. Just happy to see him come back to race, another said, “Can’t wait to see you back in the saddle Double J ”

Optimism brimmed a couple of fans’ hopes as they added, “Let’s make it 8 time champ” and “Jimmie just come back and get one more championship. “.

Legacy Motor Club setting up shop with Toyota has been one of the most talked about topics all year. Excited to see the Chevrolet legend in a Toyota, one wrote, “Jimmie in a Toyota ❤️❤️❤️”.

Advertisement

With Erik Jones and new signee John Hunter Nemechek preparing to run under the command of Jimmie Johnson, expectations from the team have skyrocketed. Fans hope Jimmie Johnson excels in both his driver and team owner roles.