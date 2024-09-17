Kyle Larson And Denny Hamlin Dominate NASCAR Field In Next Gen Stats

2024 is the third year of NASCAR’s NextGen era. The introduction of the seventh-generation Cup Series presented a host of safety and performance upgrades but this came with the need for drivers to adapt to the ways of the new machinery. While some have taken their sweet times in doing so, others hit bullseye right off the bat and two of those drivers are Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin.

The latest Cup Series race at Watkins Glen was the 100th race featuring the NextGen car. This milestone demanded the book of statistics to be opened up yet again and to no one’s surprise, the names Larson and Hamlin were found topping most of the performance categories. First off, the Hendrick Motorsports superstar shares the stage with his teammate William Byron for most wins (11).

He also has the most podiums (23), the most top-5 finishes (38), and the most number of poles (11). His average starting position is a class-leading 9.00. He has led 2,850 laps over these 100 races and secured 24 stage wins through them. Although he hasn’t won a championship in this era, he does have 79 playoff points and has scored the most overall points (3,104).

Watkins Glen marked race 100 in the NextGen Era Here’s a breakdown of some of the top drivers: pic.twitter.com/nBNe9GKJCT — Trey Ryan (@TreyRyan99) September 16, 2024

So, virtually, Larson has his name affixed on most of the mainstream categories in the book. Where does Hamlin edge him out? The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has led the field in 67 races and won 10 of those. He also has the record for the most consecutive top-5 finishes (5), a number he shares with Chase Elliott. He also has the most wins while running all laps in the top 15 (10).

The rivalry between Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin

The competition between these two iconic drivers has been such that fans voted it to be the best rivalry of the 2023 Cup Series season. Although they do not carry ill feelings towards the other off the track, their attitudes change when they get inside their cars.

The duo have had several run-ins in the NextGen era. The latest of it was at the Nashville Superspeedway this summer. Larson used a familiar trick in the final lap to unsettle Hamlin’s No. 11 Camry and sped to the finish line ahead of him. The Joe Gibbs driver displayed his anger by repeatedly slamming into Larson’s Camaro.

Interestingly, this was the same manner in which Hamlin had beaten Larson to gain a position just the earlier week at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. A long road is ahead for the duo to test their skills against each other. For now, Larson has his name featured on the board more frequently than Hamlin does.