Why Do NASCAR Drivers ‘Rip the Fence’ at Tracks Such as Homestead-Miami Speedway?

Races at Homestead-Miami can sometimes get scary for race fans to watch. This is not because the track has a history of wrecks but because drivers usually race tantalizingly close to the wall through the corners. Perhaps closer than any other track on the Cup Series calendar today.

Advertisement

The best person to explain this technique is a race car driver, and that’s exactly what Xfinity Series star Anthony Alfredo did on X (formerly Twitter). The aerodynamic phenomenon that allows drivers to race so close to the wall is called wall proximity.

Running so high up the track creates an air pocket between the car and the wall. This generates side force, which in turn increases the grip, making the car a lot more stable.

Ever heard of NASCAR drivers leaning on a ‘cushion’ while racing right against the wall mid-corner? Well, there truly is an air bubble helping them accomplish this. ‘Ripping the fence’ works thanks to an aerodynamic effect from the wall proximity that results in more side force… pic.twitter.com/P1DZG2G1yk — Anthony Alfredo (@anthonyalfredo) October 23, 2024

Homestead-Miami is a low-grip track and one of the few tracks in the Cup Series schedule where the outside line is far more advantageous than the inside.

The lower the track a car runs, the less the grip. So to run as fast as possible, drivers prefer to take the top lane. From there it just becomes a game of bravery and precision. The car might be quite stable on the top line but it still takes immense skill to run in that part of the track.

Drivers have lost control of their cars while attempting this maneuver and have also wrecked themselves out of contention in the process. In a way, the track truly tests the balance of a car and how well a driver can hold that ratio while going at high speeds.

How is the Homestead-Miami race shaping up?

This year, the Cup Series race at the Homestead-Miami Speedway has a purse of $7,997,594, an increase from last season by $363,451. For non-playoff drivers, that’s enough incentive to challenge for the win.

The playoff guys could care less about the purse, especially the ones that are not in a good place from a points perspective. Those below the cutline will feel that a win or at least a good finish, will be crucial.

The four drivers below the cutline at the moment are Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, and Chase Elliott, in that order. For Elliott and Blaney, the job is simple — win and you’re in. Their points situation isn’t good enough to get into the final four solely based on points.

Meanwhile, for the other two, a win would be preferred but they’re still within touching distance of the Championship four cutline.

The driver to look out for, however, will be Kyle Larson. He has always run well at this track and in his 10 starts here, Yung Money has achieved four finishes inside the top 5 along with a win in the 2022 season. He did not do well here last season finishing 33rd with a DNF, hence, he will be looking for redemption and a shot to lock himself into the championship race.