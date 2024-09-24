“Need To Vote Him Out”: Fans Rip Apart NASCAR President Steve Phelps for “Shitty” Job

NASCAR has evolved over the past few years in different ways and major changes in the sport come courtesy of one man’s tenure at the helm of the governing body’s biggest and most prestigious roles.

Steve Phelps, who has acted as the president of the governance ever since September 20, 2018, has been in charge of how the sport grows in the future, along with improving its racing product for the fans while keeping it relevant in the modern day and age.

However, Phelps’ tenure during the same has not been so straightforward. NASCAR has undergone fundamental changes under Phelps as the leader with some of the highlights being the introduction of the new Next Gen Cup Series car in 2022, along with the 550 horsepower mandate that came with the same.

September 20, 2018: Steve Phelps was named as President of NASCAR pic.twitter.com/qW5agxXUAQ — nascarman (@nascarman_rr) September 20, 2024

The seventh-generation racecar has managed to change the face of stock car racing as die-hard fans of the sport knew it, with a new age of parity introduced to the field. While the same has also been well received by some, the underlying sentiment has been negative.

Several people have spoken about how the reduced horsepower is the leading cause of the new car’s overtaking woes at short tracks such as Bristol and Martinsville, venues that are crucial to stock car racing history.

While the governance has tried to solve the new concept’s issues by tweaking the aerodynamics and tires of the car itself, the inherent cause behind the prevalent issues is the lack of horsepower and an abundance of grip, as opined by several industry insiders.

As a result, Phelps is often under the scrutiny of fans for the job he has done over the years.

Fans recently took to social media to express their views, with one fan opting for a democratic take on how NASCAR as a governing body should elect its officials. “Can we start holding elections for nascar like we do our country? Lol, He allowed nascar to go to the Gen 7 and then cut horsepower going to 550 in 2019. We need to vote him out asap.”

Adding to the underlying sentiment amongst the community, one fan added, “Imagine doing as shitty of a job as him and keeping your job for 6 years. Never happen in the real world,” while another fan rued on similar lines, “It’s been a dismal 6 years.”

It’s been a dismal 6 years. — Randy Ridgway (@drizz_81) September 20, 2024

Some even questioned the reasoning behind Phelps being appointed in the role, hinting towards the Daytona Beach, Florida native’s lack of experience in racing. “Why? He has no racing in his history. Correct? From what I heard on Kevin’s podcast he’s never driven, Never ran a team or anything really related to racing. Why was he chosen?”

Ultimately, Phelps has been at the helm of one of the biggest motorsports series in North America, with one of the most die-hard and opinionated fanbases to please. It remains to be seen if he can redeem himself over the coming few years by giving fans what they want from the sport.