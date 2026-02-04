Marcus Smith Blames the Next Gen Car for NASCAR’s Move to Dump Charlotte ROVAL

This season, along with numerous other changes, such as the sport’s overall format and its relationship with teams and fans, NASCAR has also experimented with the schedule. Not that the sanctioning body has refrained from doing so in the past, this time, it appears officials have decided to recalibrate. After adding San Diego’s road course race to this season’s schedule, NASCAR has decided against visiting the Charlotte ROVAL layout during the 2026 season.

The chief executive officer of Speedway Motorsports, Marcus Smith, believes the biggest catalyst behind this decision is the Next Gen Cup cars, which have forced the sanctioning body to transition the Charlotte ROVAL race to the oval in the fall after eight seasons on the unique layout.

Appearing on Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s podcast, Smith explained the reasoning behind it. “When we introduced the Roval, it was at a time when road courses were having this amazing surge… It kind of raced like a short track. And so we brought out the ROVAL, and it provided another road course in the schedule, a road course in the playoffs, and it made for something new and different.”

In fact, it was one of the highest-rated races on TV for a couple of years. But, “I think the new car and the way NASCAR officiates, the racing hasn’t been as exciting as it had been initially. We want to deliver excitement. We want to deliver a great event that has fantastic competition and those amazing highlight-worthy moments in racing,” he added.

For now, NASCAR returns to the classic oval layout at Charlotte Motor Speedway despite the ROVAL being one of motorsports’ most unique venues. Smith further stated that the sport will bring them back at different times. When that return takes place, remains to be seen.

How this change does not bode well for the likes of Shane van Gisbergen

Road course specialists such as Shane van Gisbergen, first because of the reintroduction of the Chase format, and now the elimination of one of his strong suit venues, will require him not only to win on road and street courses but also remain consistent throughout to secure a postseason berth.

Last year, SVG roared to success at the ROVAL by a commanding 15.160 seconds over Kyle Larson, further solidifying the need to adapt to NASCAR’s staple: oval racing. Meanwhile, drivers prepare to kick off the unofficial season of racing at Bowman Gray Stadium this week with the postponed Cook Out Clash due to go live on Wednesday at 6 PM ET.