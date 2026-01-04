“He Always Answered”: Greg Biffle’s Humanitarian Side Draws Fresh Praise From Former Colleagues

Greg Biffle was more than a NASCAR driver. His philanthropic commitments and his nature to lend a helping hand wherever possible touched many lives for as long as he lived. Following his death in a plane crash in the final days of December, the Western North Carolina community is fulfilling its duty to remember the lost hero.

The Rescue Squad Inc. is a non-profit organization that worked closely with Biffle in his relief efforts during Hurricane Helene. Tyler Polling, who is the Vice President Logistics Coordinator for the organization, said during a recent memorial service, “The lives that he impacted is a magnitude. You can’t put it into numbers, just what he did, how much he did, and just how selfish he was when he was in Western North Carolina.”

Polling remembers texting Biffle knew at the most odd hours that families were in need of something, and the icon would still be running immediately to make things happen. There were other volunteers who helped the organization as well. Biffle was, without a question, one of the most helpful of them all and was running his helicopter around the clock.

‘Be like Biff’ is a phrase that has become legendary over the years. Polling pointed it out and said, “From People that know him from his racing career to his humanitarian career, the saying Be Like Biff is definitely something I think is going to have a legacy on his impact and his humanitarian efforts. I think the best thing I can say about Biffle is that he always answered the call, no matter what it was.”

Biffle’s former fellow driver, Ryan Newman, had a good take on how the world can honor Biffle’s legacy in the aftermath of his death. He said in an interview with Frontstretch that he wanted to do that by keeping his work of goodwill going. “The best thing and the coolest thing that we can do to honor him is to continue to pay it forward in the way that he did,” he said.

He further went on to urge the NASCAR fraternity to embrace the spirit of generosity that Biffle embodied and carry it forward. Like Polling, Newman also threw light on Biffle’s never-ending work during the relief efforts for Hurricane Helene and expressed his strong admiration.