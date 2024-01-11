“We Aren’t Interested”: Fans Outrightly Dismiss New NASCAR Package

After months of debate surrounding the new car package for short tracks and road courses, NASCAR has finally unveiled its new set of rules. However, the community does not seem to agree to this solution and demands the addition of horsepower to be implemented instead.

The new rules bring in a slew of aerodynamic changes and hope to introduce more competitive racing on short tracks and road course races. The main change is the implementation of a simplified rear diffuser using much less vertical stakes than before.

This will basically reduce the amount of generated downforce in the cars. In order to counteract the downforce reduction, NASCAR has introduced a slighter larger rear spoiler as well.

But despite these changes, the fans of the sport were not convinced that these small changes would solve the problem and demanded that an increase in horsepower be introduced to the cars as well.

NASCAR drivers urge to bring in more horsepower

It is not just the fans that have spoken about an increase in horsepower, but even the teams, drivers, and a couple of industry insiders have pointed out that a power increase would be the ultimate solution to induce more competitive on-track action.

Drivers like Denny Hamlin spoke about the issue urging for an increase in power. Even Kyle Larson, who tested the new package, mentioned how there were no noticeable differences in the performance. NASCAR spotter Brett Griffin explained how they should increase the power output and then worry about any problems that it creates. Adding, “The racing isn’t going to get better. The teams are. And that’ll make it worse.”

Despite everyone asking for an increase in horsepower NASCAR president Steve Phelps remains adamant not to get it done, saying it would result in an increase in overall costs. But with all of this pressure, they will have to end up listening to their own community one day or the other.