“Worst One I’ve Had”: Kevin Harvick Expresses Disappointment After Fairytale NASCAR Run Ends With Disastrous Bristol Outing

What was supposed to be a fairytale final season for Kevin Harvick ended in massive disappointment as the SHR driver exited the playoffs with a dismal 29th-place finish at Bristol. Harvick was the only Stewart-Haas Racing driver who made the playoffs in a really under-par season for the Tony Stewart-owned outfit. After the race, Harvick expressed disappointment, sharing that the team had such an inconsistent season that it was not at all surprising for him to exit in the first round itself.

Harvick, who was 7 points above the cut-off heading into the race, joined Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Michael McDowell, and defending champion Joey Logano as the drivers who are out of the playoffs. The #4 driver’s crew chief, Rodney Childers, also lamented the team’s poor performance on the night as well as over the season.

Kevin Harvick terms Bristol as the “worst” Bristol race of his career

After the race, a disappointed Harvick could just smile as he looked back on how his final bid for a championship ended.

“I didn’t really have many expectations with as up and down as the year has been. It is what it is. It’s probably about what we deserve.”

“We’ve been like that all year. We’ve been hit or miss. Tonight we just missed by a mile.”

On his final race at Bristol, a track where he has had three wins in his career, the former RCR driver added, “I’ve had some good days and bad days, but that’s definitely the worst one I’ve had with fenders on it.”

Harvick’s crew chief Rodney Childers reflects on “most disappointing night”

Rodney Childers, who has been with Kevin Harvick since 2014, was perplexed with the team’s performance at Bristol, considering they had more or less the same setup from the previous year.

Childers posted, “Most disappointing night I’ve ever had at BMS. My team runs a tight ship and we normally get the most out of what we have every week. No idea what was wrong tonight. To having one of the very best cars last year, and coming back with the same setup and be terrible is beyond me..”

Being out of the playoffs, all Harvick and his team can do now is just make the most of the remaining races, and absorb the atmosphere and support they are bound to receive from the fans.