Chase Elliott Opens Up About Father Bill’s Involvement In His NASCAR Career

Many have accused Chase Elliott of benefiting from nepotism in NASCAR, often delivering pointed critiques when the Hendrick Motorsports driver appears indifferent in his responses or performances. But undoubtedly, Elliott inherited not only the talent but also the passion for racing from his father, Bill Elliott.

The senior Elliott is a NASCAR legend who competed for 37 years and claimed 44 wins in 828 starts, including a Cup Series championship in 1988. Yet, despite his son now steering through many of the same tracks, Bill is rarely spotted trackside offering support.

When asked about his father’s involvement and whether he seeks his advice during challenging times, Chase responded with calm honesty, saying, “He comes to the races every now and again, not a ton.

“He enjoys his time away from the racetrack, and I think he’s earned that right. He ran around this deal for a long time, so he seems to be enjoying that, which I think is great. I love to have him when he does come.”

Regarding counsel from his father, Elliott explained, “I think he keeps up and pays attention, and he keeps his eye on us.” Still, he emphasized his desire to forge ahead independently and that he hopes not to have many of those conversations because he just wants to keep trucking, keep plugging away, and keep working hard.

Acknowledging the inevitable ups and downs of racing, he added that his father raced long enough to know that’s just part of racing. Yet, “If that is needed, he’s always there for that,” Chase confirmed.

In his 11-year NASCAR tenure, Chase Elliott has yet to replicate his father’s career achievements, particularly in recent years, though that disparity is perhaps reflective of how much the sport has evolved. Bill Elliott would certainly recognize that today’s racing world, with its strict manufacturer regulations and the pursuit of parity in car design, poses a different kind of challenge from his own era.

Did Chase Elliott ever race with his father?

The 2013 Alabama Pro Late Model showdown at South Alabama Speedway marked the first-ever legitimate face-off between father and son, with Chase Elliott taking the win while Bill Elliott crossed the line in P4.

Their next head-to-head encounter came in 2021, at the star-studded SRX Series finale at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. The now-defunct series boasted a grid that included not only the Elliotts but also Tony Stewart, Bobby Labonte, and a roster of racing luminaries.

In a field of 12 drivers driving identical cars, Chase expressed his genuine enthusiasm ahead of the race, saying, “I’m genuinely excited to compete with my dad in the SRX race at Nashville.”

Bill Elliott, fired up by the chance to battle his son, put forth a vigorous drive that evening. However, the elder statesman ultimately had to settle for P3 as Chase crossed the line first in his #94 car, with Tony Stewart finishing P2.