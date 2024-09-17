Has Chase Elliott Ever Raced With His Father And NASCAR Icon Bill Elliott?

The Elliotts are one of the most influential names in global motorsports. Bill and his son, Chase, are both NASCAR Cup Series champions and two of the most popular drivers the sport has ever seen. While their individual racing records speak volumes about their legacies, who among them is the better driver? The answer to this question can hazily be found in the two times that they’ve raced against each other.

The 2013 Alabama Pro Late Model race in the South Alabama Speedway was the first time the father-son duo lined up to race each other. Chase won the event and Bill came in fourth. The second time they battled was in 2021, and a more star-filled affair at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. That year’s SRX Series finale featured participation from the Elliotts, Tony Stewart, Bobby Labonte, and others.

The race had 12 drivers competing for the win in identical cars. Chase told the press before getting into his car, “Racing is such a big part of our lives and I’m genuinely excited to compete with my dad in the SRX race at Nashville. We’ve been together at race tracks hundreds of times and only once before have we competed on the same track together.”

Happy at the opportunity to race against his son, Bill drove with fire that evening. However, he ended up losing as Chase captured the victory flag in his No. 94 car. Stewart finished runner-up and Bill came in third place. “It was a lot of fun,” the icon said. “I knew Chase was going to be hard to beat. He knows how to get it to the end.” As the record stands, it’s 2-0, advantage Chase.

Why Chase Elliott decided to race in the 2021 SRX Series finale

The Nashville Fairgrounds aren’t a strange venue for Chase. He has raced there multiple times as a teenager trying to find a way into the Cup Series. But in 2021 he was already a Cup Series champion and didn’t need to go back to the roots. And yet he did so for the opportunity to race against his father and his hero, Tony Stewart.

He said in his post-race interview, “I got to race against two of my heroes. Those are moments I’ll cherish forever.” He completed his race and traveled to New Hampshire for his regular job in the NASCAR premier tier. The short detour that he took ended up being a memorable outing for all parties.

Their head-to-head results don’t sway their accomplishments in the Cup Series. Chase’s 19th victory came at Texas earlier this year on his 295th start. Whereas Bill’s 19th victory came after just 220 starts. However, Chase has secured a championship in a shorter tenure since debut than his father did. In all likelihood, he will be retiring with better stats than the elder Elliott under all categories.