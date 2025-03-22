What Does Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Sister Kelley Earnhardt Miller Actually Do?

While Dale Earnhardt Jr. might be the face of the JR Motorsports team and who handles stuff on or off the racetrack, his sister, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, who assumed the role of general manager at JR Motorsports in 2001 and later became its co-owner and CEO, oversees not only the company’s racing teams and management but also its expansive business interests.

However, her responsibilities extend far beyond these initial duties. In a recent discussion with Shannon Spake on NASCAR Daily, Kelley detailed the breadth of her responsibilities at JR Motorsports, which range from managing sponsor relations to coordinating Dale Jr.’s various business engagements.

Although Kelley Earnhardt is not actively involved as a driver or team owner in the CARS Tour Series, her engagement stems from her ownership stake in JR Motorsports, which maintains a big presence in the Late Model Series. She explained, “It’s not just about Junior Motorsports; I help Dale manage a lot of his side of the business.”

Delving deeper, Kelley continued that even currently she has a lot of things to take care of: “I have things on here like we have a meeting with an investor tomorrow for the CARS Tour and so I have questions, I’m working on that. I needed to order some books because I had a speaking engagement.”

“I need to create a job description for a new position that we’re looking at for the CARS Tour… A lot of my time is spent on Dale’s relationships with High Rock and our Amazon, like our broadcast partners,” she added.

Kelley also underlined the competence of the JR Motorsports staff as she listed her duties, spanning marketing and sponsorship, which allows her to avoid becoming mired in minutiae.

Nonetheless, she acknowledged that the CARS Tour currently requires additional support. Additionally, she mentioned her involvement in producing a documentary about her father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., which is ready to be released on Amazon.

Everything about Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s Documentary Series

Over the past year, Amazon has undertaken the production of a documentary entitled Earnhardt. The four-part series will delve into the personal and familial aspects of Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s life, revealing previously undisclosed insights.

In 2007, Ryan McGee introduced a documentary called Dale, which received great acclaim for its portrayal of ‘The Intimidator’. Junior views the new series as a perfect complement to the earlier film. While Dale showcased his father’s presence on the racetrack, Earnhardt would explore his life away from the public gaze.

Dale Jr., on an episode of Dale Jr. Download, noted that these series together furnish a comprehensive portrait of the legendary driver. Given he has already watched the Series, he discovered several pieces of footage within the series that he was previously unaware of, describing the experience of viewing them as an emotional odyssey.

The documentary features rare footage of Dale Earnhardt Sr. with his father, Ralph Earnhardt, Dale Jr.’s grandfather. Previously, Junior possessed only a brief interview clip of Ralph recorded in Charlotte and was unaware of any additional footage. The revelation of these videos by Amazon astonished him, showcasing the platform’s exceptional ability to unearth invaluable historical artifacts.