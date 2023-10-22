Denny Hamlin Deems Kevin Harvick “A Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart Type Person” in NASCAR

Across his years in the competitive cut-through landscape of NASCAR, Stewart Haas Racing’s, Kevin Harvick has etched himself as an iconic figure within the top flight of American stock car racing. However, after a certain point in time comes every driver’s time to bid adieu to the sport, they invested their lives into. The time for Harvick’s departure from active racing has arrived. The race at Phoenix later in November would be his final in NASCAR for the foreseeable future.

As he heads inches towards retirement at the end of this season, fellow NASCAR driver and veteran Denny Hamlin recently elaborated on Harvick’s capabilities off the racetrack in terms of leadership roles in the garage. While explaining the same, the JGR driver put Harvick in the same category as two NASCAR Hall of Famers.

Denny Hamlin places Kevin Harvick on the same pedestal as two Hall of Famers



During the press conference, Hamlin had mentioned how both he and Harvick were often lauded in the garage for their leadership skills. He then asked about the Stewart Haas Racing driver’s leadership qualities and his observations regarding the 2014 Cup Series champion.

Subsequently, he replied, “He’s very calculated, and he likes to be in control, that’s for sure. I really like his style and how he leads. I believe he’s a very important person in the sport.”

Hamlin added, “In my opinion, he’s like a Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart type person in the sport and when he leaves, you’ll notice he’s gone. I think he’s been a leader in the sport for a long time and maybe the last legacy guy we have that knows how it used to be, so he’s an important figure. We’ll certainly miss him on this side.”

Harvick to race at Homestead with special throwback livery



Heading into Homestead for any other driver this Sunday would be just like every other race. But for Harvick, this one is going to bring back a lot of memories. Back in 2014, when he won his Cup Series championship, it was at this very place. Hence, his sponsors and team decided it would be best to bring back his 2014 livery featuring the orange Budweiser paint scheme for the race.

If that wasn’t enough, sponsor Mobil1 has also managed to rename the race to “4Ever 400”, in honor of the soon-to-retire Cup Series driver. Despite being already knocked out of the playoffs, the Sunday race is going to be a special one for him, with so many things lined up for him.

After all, this will be the final time that the Stewart Haas Racing driver graces the track before heading off into the sunset once and for all. Thereafter, Harvick’s long and illustrious career would come to the final point of his NASCAR journey.