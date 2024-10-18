NASCAR Fans Remind Kyle Larson of Christopher Bell Challenge Amid Denny Hamlin Take

Recently, when discussing potential competitors for this year’s NASCAR title, Kyle Larson pointed to Denny Hamlin as a threat, especially given the oval-centric nature of the upcoming tracks. Larson acknowledged Hamlin’s abilities but inadvertently left out Christopher Bell, another challenging contender he previously praised for his subtle yet effective driving style.

Larson described Bell’s approach in stark contrast to his own: “He just looks so calm in the car. When I watch myself, I look like I’m hauling ass, but I’m going the same speed as him, and I’m erratic. I feel like he’s just in control all the time. A really smart race car driver.”

Yet, when it came to naming a direct rival in the race for the championship, Larson singled out Hamlin, underscoring the #11 driver’s strong performance on ovals.

While the #5 driver didn’t entirely overlook the #20 driver, he specifically highlighted Bell’s car as the sole Joe Gibbs Racing machine performing optimally. Discussing his key competitors, Larson noted, “I mean, I still view Denny as probably being the guy that has the speed that we do. He’s just had a run of some crappy luck really for a while.”

He continued, “I don’t know how his race played out today. I think the Gibbs cars are just a little off, besides Bell. Especially I think when you look at the next four tracks, Denny could win at any of them. Then I think William too. He’s sneaky good.”

However, the fans quickly reminded Larson not to underestimate Bell, who currently sits second in the playoff standings, well ahead of Hamlin, who is precariously in sixth place.

One fan confidently stated, “The 20 is going win it all!” Another chimed in, “They always forget CBell and he’s gonna take it home,” while another prompted, “He forgot @CBellRacing.”

Previewing Bell’s Round of 8 races

The #20 Joe Gibbs Racing driver approaches this Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Speedway armed with a modest 13-point advantage. However, it is not as expansive as Larson’s lead, which can allow him to merely concentrate on delivering consistent, top-tier performances. Over nine starts at Las Vegas, Bell’s average finish is 19.1, with two top-5s and two top-10 finishes to his name.

Bell’s record shines brighter at Homestead-Miami Speedway, boasting an average finish of 10.7 across four races. He nailed a victory at the track last year, making him the reigning champion at this intermediate, oval-shaped .5-mile speedway as he returns.

The third clash of the Round of 8 will unfold at Martinsville Speedway, where Bell has an average finish of 16.2 over nine races. He celebrated a victory here in 2022 and has added two more top-10 finishes. However, his last performance at the venue earlier this season saw him cross the finish line in 35th place.