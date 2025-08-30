mobile app bar

Chatting with Amy Earnhardt, Clint Bowyer’s Wife Lorra Bowyer Reveals the Awkward Beginning of Their Love Story

Neha Dwivedi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Clint and Lorra Bowyer during the Season Finale 500 at Phoenix Raceway in Phoenix, Ariz. on Nov. 8, 2020. Nascar © Patrick Breen via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Clint and Lorra Bowyer during the Season Finale 500 at Phoenix Raceway in Phoenix, Ariz. on Nov. 8, 2020. NASCAR © Patrick Breen via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer, now a commentator for NASCAR on Fox and the 2008 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, may not have a shelf full of trophies as big as his rivals but he counts his wife, Lorra, and their two children as his greatest victories. However, interestingly, the couple’s story didn’t begin as a romance but as a friendship, with the two first knowing each other as best buddies.

On her recent appearance on Bless Your Hardt’ with Amy Earnhardt, Lorra shared how their relationship took shape, and it was anything but conventional. She recalled meeting Bowyer through mutual friends, and their first date played out awkwardly with her tagging along as a third wheel on one of his movie outings with someone else, acting as his wingman.

As she remembered, “We didn’t date for a long time. It was kind of funny because, for a while, he would date other people, but we would just be friends… I was out of a relationship, and he was out of a relationship. And I just didn’t, I didn’t want anything…. We went on a blind date together, but he was going on the date… So, like he was like, ‘Hey, man. Will you just come be my wingman?”

However, Lorra confirmed that the two had dinner together, and they ended up going home.

That dynamic carried on like a cat-and-mouse game for a while, with the two circling each other before things finally shifted. Lorra recalled the turning point when Bowyer swapped a Jack Daniel’s sponsorship for Cheerios.

“We first started dating, and he started the Cheerios cuz I remember we just started… I’m like, ‘Okay, is this going to work?’ And he switched from Jack Daniels to Cheerios General Mills. I was like, ‘Yes, this might work.’ I was like, ‘Thank God.'”

Eventually, the relationship blossomed into something more. Bowyer proposed in December 2013, and the couple married in April 2014. Later that year, in October, they welcomed their son, Cash Aaron, followed by their daughter, Parsley Elizabeth, in December 2016.

Post Edited By:Rahul Ahluwalia

About the author

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush, having penned over 3000 articles on the sport to date. She was a seasoned writer long before she got into the world of NASCAR. Although she loves to see Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch win the races, she equally supports the emerging talents in the CARS Late Model and ARCA Menards Series.. For her work in NASCAR she has earned accolades from journalists like Susan Wade of The Athletic, as well as NASCAR drivers including Thad Moffit and Corey Lajoie. Her favorite moment from NASCAR was witnessing Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. win the championship trophies. Outside the racetrack world, Neha immerses herself in the literary world, exploring both fiction and non-fiction.

Share this article

Don’t miss these