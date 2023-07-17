Chad Knaus Reacts to NASCAR Hall of Fame Nomination With Jimmie Johnson

There is little doubt that Jimmie Johnson and his championship run in the Cup Series is one of the most spectacular things in the modern era of the sport. However, it is only fair to also give due credit to his crew chief, Chad Knaus, for the achievement as well. Throughout the partnership, the two have gone through ups and downs, eventually clocking in one of the most dominating periods in NASCAR history. Earlier this week, they were added to the nomination ballot for the class of 2024 Hall of Fame Induction.

Interestingly, while speaking to Sirius XM NASCAR radio, Knaus mentioned how he had no idea about the major honor until someone told him about it. He also shared what he felt upon hearing the news about his recognition alongside Johnson.

Chad Knaus talks about his Hall of Fame nomination

Knaus was obviously elated with the news and he called this moment to be a special one for him. During the conversation, Knaus stated, “This is true honor… It’s a real honor. And obviously, I’ve been very fortunate to work with so many great people. So many opportunities that have been given to me that you know, I just never repay. So it’s pretty, pretty awesome to be on the ballot this year, we’ll see what happens…”

Knaus also revealed how he had someone come and tell him about his nomination and how he had no idea about such a great honor.

Knaus mentioned, “John Edwards, who handles a lot of our PR. He’s like, ‘Hey did you notice, you’re on the ballot for the Hall of Fame?’ I was like Nope, no idea. So pretty awesome it’s really exciting. We’ll see what happens. I think they said August 12, that’s when we’ll find out. He and I have been very fortunate to have worked with a lot of amazing people throughout our careers, that provides us opportunities to give it us leeway and a lot of room to grow. Mr. Hendrick obviously…”

Considering the achievements the two have in the sport, a Hall of Fame induction would be the perfect way to celebrate their once-in-a-generation journey.