“I Just Don’t Hate it”: Daniel Suarez Has His Say on Latest NASCAR Introduction for Home Race in Mexico

May 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez (99) is introduced before the start of the Wurth 400 race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

NASCAR heads to Mexico in two weeks, and the wheels are already in motion, logistically speaking. The Xfinity Series cars have begun their trek to the border. However, there is a trepid sense of heading into the unknown for most Cup drivers, who are unfamiliar with the venue.

Advertisement

With the exception of a few, including Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, and Chase Elliott, virtually no one has laid eyes on Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Daniel Suárez has the biggest advantage, though, being the only driver on the grid to have firsthand knowledge of the circuit.

The race will also see a departure from a time-honored NASCAR tradition. During the Michigan media session, Suárez was asked about the podium ceremony that has been planned in Mexico.

That’s a rarity for NASCAR, where the victory ceremony traditionally focuses only on the winner.

“Honestly, when they told me about it a while back, like six months ago, at the time, they were already considering it, [but] they were not doing it. I thought, man, it could be a good idea,” said Suárez.

The introduction of a podium ceremony aligns with global motorsport customs as seen in Formula One, IndyCar, and IMSA. Honoring the top three is standard fare in those series. NASCAR’s tradition of spotlighting only the winner has long set it apart.

But, with the sport stepping onto an international stage, change seems not only timely but necessary.

“Sometimes the culture can be extremely different, and I don’t hate it. I just don’t hate it because people are used to doing things a certain way,” he explained, adding that the final decision rests with the event promoters, who understand their local audience best.

Suárez, who has raced at the circuit multiple times, elaborated on the location where the podium would be set up. As far as he knows, it will be in the middle of the stadium — something Suárez described as “super beautiful”. With 30,000 fans expected — 15,000 on either side — the podium celebration could become a spectacle in its own right.

Though it is a departure from tradition, the move isn’t without precedent in NASCAR. The sport staged a similar podium ceremony at the L.A. Coliseum. “I don’t see it as a negative. I see it as something that we have to adapt to a culture that is different to ours,” Suárez said.

When asked how he would feel if he finished second or third on home soil, Suárez replied: “It all depends [on] how the race goes. It depends [on] how I use my car.”

If Suarez has the fastest car and still misses the top step, he said he’ll be pissed. But if the car is mid-tier and he delivers a stellar drive to second place, that might feel like a win in itself for the Mexican.