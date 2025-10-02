mobile app bar

“He’s Been Killing It This Year”: Kyle Larson In Awe of 18-Year-Old Racing Sensation Ryan Timms

Neha Dwivedi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) rides in a truck Sunday, July 27, 2025, ahead of the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) rides in a truck Sunday, July 27, 2025, ahead of the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. | Image credit: Kristin Enzor/For IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ryan Timms, fresh off his history-making triumph at Knoxville Nationals in August as the youngest winner since Kenny Weld in 1964, has already caught the attention of some of the sport’s biggest names. Among them is 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, who recently offered glowing praise for the teenager’s rise.

Appearing on the Stacking Pennies podcast, Larson said, “He has been killing it this year. Their car is really, really good too. That was awesome to see him. I can’t imagine being 18 or whatever he is and winning 190,000 dollars and winning the biggest race of the year and then back it up…”

The #5 HMS driver added, “I think that was cool too, that his team was really prepared and confident. But he is good. I have no clue if he wants to get to NASCAR, anything like that. The money he is getting is so much better in dirt racing, like I think a lot of those guys are like Why…”

Timms has blazed a trail distinct from his father’s, venturing into sprint cars despite growing up around Late Model racing. As a child, he admitted he was more drawn to Late Models, even calling them way “cooler” at the time. But once his father put him behind the wheel of junior sprints, he quickly embraced open-wheel racing, realizing that sprint cars would be his future.

That decision set him on a rare path in dirt racing. Typically, sons follow directly in their father’s footsteps, but Timms chose a different lane and found success early. He began racing at just 8 years old in 2015 on micro-sprint tracks in Oklahoma. By 2017, he had already emerged as one of the top open-wheel prospects in the nation, clinching the junior sprint portion of the Tulsa Shootout on New Year’s Eve.

Now, with sprint cars providing both financial security and personal satisfaction, it’s unclear whether NASCAR will ever be on his radar. What is certain, though, is that fans would relish seeing a driver of Timms’ caliber bring his talent to stock cars. For now, his heart lies in dirt, and his success suggests that’s where he’ll continue to make his mark.

About the author

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush, having penned over 3000 articles on the sport to date. She was a seasoned writer long before she got into the world of NASCAR. Although she loves to see Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch win the races, she equally supports the emerging talents in the CARS Late Model and ARCA Menards Series.. For her work in NASCAR she has earned accolades from journalists like Susan Wade of The Athletic, as well as NASCAR drivers including Thad Moffit and Corey Lajoie. Her favorite moment from NASCAR was witnessing Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. win the championship trophies. Outside the racetrack world, Neha immerses herself in the literary world, exploring both fiction and non-fiction.

Share this article

Don’t miss these