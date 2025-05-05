“It Does Look Fun”: Joey Logano Opens Up on the Reasons Stopping Him From Trying Sprint Car Racing

May 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) celebrates in victory lane with the winner’s trophy after he wins the Wurth 400 race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Joey Logano has often described himself as “a creature of habit.” When he finds something he enjoys, he sticks with it, and for him, that has always been NASCAR. Unlike Kyle Larson, Tony Stewart, or Christopher Bell, who branch out into dirt, NHRA, and other racing formats, Logano has chosen to keep his focus squarely on stock cars. But his absence from sprint car racing isn’t just a matter of preference.

Advertisement

Following his recent win at Texas, Logano shared a story during the post-race media session about his crew chief Paul Wolfe’s son, Kade, who races dirt at Millbridge.

When they invited Logano to the track, he briefly wondered if it meant getting behind the wheel. Instead, he was just there to watch. Standing by the fence in Turn 3, he found himself pelted with dirt as the sprint cars thundered by.

While he admitted sprint racing is fascinating to watch, Logano acknowledged the learning curve it demands.

He said, “Those guys are just BA, man. It’s cool to watch just the speed that they carry. It’s a totally different discipline. Right? I mean, just trying to see what some of those guys do, trying to switch back and forth from one to the other. It’s such a different discipline to race a sprint car. I’ve never driven one.”

He further highlighted the roadblocks that have stopped him from competing in sprint cars. But it’s not for a lack of desire. He said, “I mean, there was a want to do it, for sure. But… I think about my family. I think about the position I have as a job. I think about my sponsors. I think about Roger Penske and think probably shouldn’t be doing that.”

Even then, Logano admitted that they are quite something. “But it does look fun. There’s no doubt about that. It looks fun. If you could take some of the risk away, I’d probably do it,” he concluded.

Logano: A man of habit

Logano prefers to stick to the familiar environment of NASCAR — which is what he knows best — rather than venture into unknown waters. This mindset of his aligns with his personal traits, as he has often credited routine and consistency for shaping his professional path.

This even extends to his family life. Logano once shared that his wife, Brittany Baca, was his first and only girlfriend, whom he started dating at 16 and later married.

That same commitment carries over to his dining preferences as well; once he finds a dish he enjoys at a restaurant, he orders it every time, never straying from his go-to choice. Denny Hamlin shares a similar outlook when it comes to racing, choosing to keep his focus solely on NASCAR, though he allows himself a bit more leeway in other areas of his life.

Surely, 37 Cup Series wins and three championships suggest that Joey Logano won’t be straying away from his habits anytime soon.