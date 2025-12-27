Rick Hendrick’s NASCAR Ace Shines in Australia Debut, Puts on Kyle Larson-esque Show

The 2025 High Limit Racing International at Perth Motorplex is set to hit the airwaves from December 28 through December 30, 2025. But before one of Australia’s biggest motorsport showcases could fully come to life, Corey Day had already sent a clear message: overlooking him would be a mistake.

Day’s recent performance in the 30-lap, caution-free feature evoked familiar echoes of Kyle Larson’s rise, defined by jaw-dropping forward progress that forced the entire field to take notice.

In the feature race, Day came out as the race’s most relentless mover, cutting through traffic in a charge that ultimately stopped short of victory but spoke volumes about his pace and composure.

The win went to Buddy Kofoid, who delivered a wire-to-wire performance in a Toyota-powered entry after earning the pole with a best lap of 13.409 seconds during the fourth qualifying session. Kofoid never relinquished control, leading every circuit from start to finish. Meanwhile, Day’s race developed differently.

Starting 28th, the Hendrick Motorsports prospect reeled in positions as the laps clicked away, closing ground in the final stages to finish P2. Behind the wheel of the Williamson Motorsport U3, Day had already shown speed earlier in the night, qualifying second to Kofoid in that same session before converting that pace into a heat-race victory.

Still, the defining moment came in the feature, where a climb from P28 to P2 across 30 uninterrupted laps stood as the most explicit statement of his potential. High Limit Racing highlighted the significance of the drive with a post celebrating the effort, writing, “We are not worthy.. In his Perth Motorplex debut, driving a second Callum WA3 entry, the Californian goes 28th-to-2nd in a non-stop 30-lap feature that took eight minutes to run.”

Day echoed that sentiment on his own X account, sharing an image of his No. 3 Sprint Car and summing up the night succinctly: “First night in the books down under, and it was a wild one. P28 P2 in a non stop feature. Ready to go with High Limit starting Sunday.”

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Larson has long been vocal about his belief in Day, and this performance only strengthened that view. Larson has previously spoken about seeing parts of himself in the young Californian, particularly in the way Day navigates his development.

Last season, when Day embarked on his first full-time campaign in the High Limit Racing Series, he quickly delivered results that caught Larson’s eye and validated that confidence.

The No. 5 driver openly described Day as his favorite emerging talent, pointing to a shared mindset that favors self-dependence over hand-holding. Larson has explained that he rarely sought out guidance when stepping into new disciplines, choosing instead to learn on the fly and trust his instincts. In his view, Day operates the same way, showing up prepared, absorbing lessons in real time, and letting performance do the talking.

That approach has already carried Day into multiple arenas. He has logged select starts in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, building experience without fanfare. On November 7, 2025, that trajectory took a decisive turn when it was announced that Day would compete full-time for Hendrick Motorsports in the newly renamed O’Reilly Auto Parts Series for the 2026 season.