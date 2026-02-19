“Dad, How Good Was Kyle Busch?”: Tyler Reddick’s Entry to Elite List Overshadowed by Insane Kyle Busch Record

Regardless of whether Kyle Busch wins another race before he retires or not, his legacy in NASCAR will be unmatched for decades to come. The two-time Cup Series champion is renowned for his stellar record across all three national series, and it came to light once again after Tyler Reddick’s victory in the 2026 Daytona 500.

By winning the latest edition of the Great American Race at the Daytona International Speedway, Reddick became the 13th driver to win a Truck Series, O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and a Cup Series win at a single racetrack. Others on the list include drivers like Kyle Larson, Mark Martin, Christopher Bell, and Kevin Harvick.

But at the top of the list, by a huge margin over the others, is Busch. Rowdy has recorded a win in all three series at 17 different race tracks. From Daytona and Atlanta to Pocono and Michigan, he has dominated them all. Seeing his name and record on the list resulted in social media fans awing over his incredible dominance.

A fan wrote on X, in response to Peter Stratta’s post, “So Kyle on mount Everest. Kevin and mark on the Appalachians. Everyone else on a tall hill. “

Harvick has won a race in all three series at seven different tracks, and Martin has done so at four different tracks. The difference between them and Busch is absolutely unbelievable.

Another fan funnily wrote, “Dad, how good was Kyle Busch?”

All a father would have to do when their kid asks this question is to provide this particular piece of statistics. One more fan declared, “Kyle is the greatest of all time.” In another fan’s response, there was a touch of melancholy about how far the driver has fallen off since his prime. They said, “Prime Kyle Busch was different “

Busch is the only driver to sweep a three-race NASCAR weekend

Even more impressive than the above-mentioned record is that Busch is the only driver in history who has been able to participate in all three national series races across a single weekend and win them all. Even more impressively, he did the feat twice. It was at the Bristol Motor Speedway that he won these races on both occasions: First, in 2010, and next, in 2017.

His words to the press after achieving the feat for the first time reflect how much it meant to him. He said, “To do it for the first time ever in NASCAR, to sweep the weekend… man, that’s pretty awesome. I don’t know what to think. I’ve been trying to do this since I got to NASCAR; since I got my career [going]. Fortunately, I was able to get it done, to be the first to do it.”

Drivers may come and go. Generations may pass, and tracks may get reconfigured. But the dominance that Busch displayed in the sport will forever remain alive and recognized. This stat is but one of many that will ensure that.