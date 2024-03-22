Dale Earnhardt Jr. Pitches Insane Racetrack for NASCAR Clash in 2025

NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 24: NBC broadcaster Dale Earnhardt Jr. on pit road during the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 on June 24, 2023 at Nashville SuperSpeedway in Lebanon, TN. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2306244992250

NASCAR has been working hard lately to revive the forgotten tracks that once hosted enthralling yearly races. The revival of North Wilkesboro Speedway is the biggest example of its efforts. After NWS, NASCAR has recently announced that it will resume its operations at Bowman Gray Stadium, a historic quarter-mile short track in North Carolina, which was once the arena of grassroots-level racing, dating back to as early as 1949.

So how did it all happen? Currently, Bowman Gray Stadium is under a lease between the City of Winston-Salem and Winston-Salem Speedway Inc. Naturally, Winston-Salem State plays football there. So, NASCAR bought the company that owns the lease to be able to operate at the stadium through 2050.

Two-time Xfinity Series champion, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has always been excited about NASCAR bringing back old and forgotten racetracks into its current schedule. He noticed that the speedway stayed free from its current lease in February. Therefore, he speculated, “Is NASCAR about to give us the Clash at BG in 2025? “

Well, sadly, that might not be possible.

Why can’t The Clash be at Bowman Gray Stadium in 2025?

Veteran FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass spilled why that’s not possible, even though it sounds enticing to the racing fans. Replying to Skewcar’s comments on his post, Pockrass said, “Never say never but the weather in February in Winston-Salem likely dicey to have the Clash. Current Bowman Gray racing season runs mid-April to end of August.”

The problem with the Clash being held at Bowman Gray is that it’s extremely cold for a February race. However, the fans have witnessed colder races at Bowman Gray before, said Nascarman. So, does it even matter to the racing enthusiasts? Looking at the comments under Nascarman’s reply, it certainly doesn’t seem like it does.

So, should NASCAR consider holding next year’s clash at Bowman Gray Stadium? We can only wait and watch for now.