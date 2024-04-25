“I Was Kind Of Jealous Of Him”: LeBron James’ Power In Cleveland Befuddled Shaquille O’Neal

There obviously are layers and levels to being an active player in the NBA. There are the benchwarmers, the first team off the bench. Then you have the starters, followed by the stars and the cream of the crop are the few handful superstars in the league. And according to Shaquille O’Neal, a four-time NBA champion, LeBron James got the full superstar treatment right from the get-go.

Shaquille O’Neal took a trip down memory lane on the latest episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq. Talking about his latter years in the NBA, specifically with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Talking about being the man everywhere he went, Shaquille O’Neal singled out his time in Cleveland during the second last year of his career. Though he did admit to relinquishing his position in Miami, Shaq went on to credit Bron and his leadership skills when he played for the Cavaliers.

“LeBron was actually the best leader, the best young leader I’d seen. And I was kinda jealous of him because he got to do stuff I could never do. I was kind of jealous of him because he got to do stuff I could never do. Like, coach would be like, ‘Hey man, we practicing at 10.’ LeBron would be like, ‘No, we practicing at 12,’ ‘All right, practice at 12.’ And I was like, God damn. He get to bring his family members on the plane. So, I was like, I’ve been the man for a long time. I’ve never had this much power.”

Labeled as ‘The Chosen One’ right out of the gate, LeBron James was touted as the next MJ in the NBA. And as per the hype surrounding James, the kid from Akron certainly did not disappoint. James had an immediate impact on the team and the teammates around him.

LeBron took a team that had a 17-65 season record to almost qualifying for the playoffs, finishing as the 9th seed the very same year he got drafted. As for his time with Shaquille O’Neal during the 2009-10 regular season, James had already made his fifth playoff appearance, while also boasting a Finals appearance and a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals under his belt.

Given the amount of success James had brought to the Cleveland Cavaliers franchise, The King was bound to be treated much like his moniker, something Shaquille O’Neal envied, given the things he had accomplished for various franchises around the league.

Shaq’s brief response on sharing the court with LeBron James

Back in 2015, Shaquille O’Neal gave a brief statement when he was asked about his time sharing the floor with LeBron James. O’Neal cherished his time with Bron due to his leadership skills as well as being presented with an opportunity to not be on top of the team’s offense and defense.

Shaq told Bleacher Report’s Ethan Skolnick, “It was the first time I didn’t have to do anything.” Shaquille O’Neal was the team’s first option on offense and the first line on defense for the majority of his career. So, for The Big Aristotle to say that speaks volumes about LeBron James’ ability as a player.

Shaq had the opportunity to take the backseat, something he may have experienced for the first time in his career. But judging by his statement during the podcast and this quote from 2015, it sure seems as if this was something O’Neal definitely cherished.