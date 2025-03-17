Is Daniel Suarez Against Katherine Legge’s Participation in NASCAR?

Daniel Suarez’s Phoenix race was jeopardized by Katherine Legge’s wreck. He got caught up while running P6, vying for a potential top-5 finish. He spun off in Turn 2 with 98 laps to go. Later, in his vlog, Suarez explained clearly that he was not upset with the new driver but rather with NASCAR for allowing drivers with less stock car racing experience to drive in the Cup Series.

Thus, Legge’s qualifications to race in the highest level of the NASCAR Series were not the focal point of the discussions. Instead, it was NASCAR’s protocol, which, according to Suarez and several other drivers, including Kevin Harvick, placed drivers like Legge and Helio Castroneves in a precarious position that did not truly reflect their extensive and varied racing background.

Suarez, who had no hard feelings toward Legge, expressed hope that she would receive further opportunities. Being an advocate for diversity in motorsports, he also emphasized the importance and value of inclusivity within the sport — be it Hispanics, African Americans, or women. He affirmed that it’s not about her capabilities; it’s the process that he believes could be significantly improved.

Yet, firm in his convictions, Suarez remarked, “We’re talking about an elite series. I believe I’m one of the best racing drivers in a stock car in the world, and if I wanted to run Formula 1 or Formula 2, I can’t. I’m not qualified to do that, and I shouldn’t because I don’t know the car and I don’t know the tracks. I have to go through a process. I’m good enough that I can do it, but it’s going to take a process.”

Therefore, the Trackhouse Racing driver argued that the entry criteria for competing in the Cup Series should be more stringent — out of respect for the aspiring drivers, the fans, and the full-time teams and drivers who invest immense effort only to potentially be involved in avoidable mishaps like last week’s.

Live Fast Motorsports sponsored Legge in her debut, which was organized within 10 days. Despite the quick turnaround, Legge felt as ready as possible for the event, which marked only her second oval race in NASCAR.

Last weekend, teams had a mere 45 minutes of practice before qualifying, during which Legge managed to enhance her performance heading into the qualifying rounds.