“They Have to Pay Bubba Wallace’s Salary”: Fans Bash Michael Jordan as 23XI Owner Takes NASCAR to Court

OCTOBER 01: 23Xi team co-owner Michael Jordan looks on during the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Playoff YellaWood 500 on October 01, 2023 at Talladega SuperSpeedway in Talladega, AL. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: OCT 01 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff YellaWood 500 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon23100125500

Just two weeks after Bubba Wallace signed a multi-year extension contract with the Michael Jordan-Denny Hamlin partnership-owned 23XI Racing, the team has now joined forces with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) to file a lawsuit against NASCAR and the France family. While the lawsuit aims to secure long-term benefits for the outfits, it poses immediate risks to the careers of their drivers.

Their reluctance to sign the charter agreement, as every other team has done, leaves them vulnerable to NASCAR potentially reclaiming their charters. However, they might still have a chance to compete in the coming years if they secure the preliminary injunction they plan to file soon. The legal measure would allow them to continue racing in NASCAR while the antitrust litigation unfolds.

Despite these strategic moves, fan reactions to the development have been mixed. They voiced their concerns and questioned whether litigation is the best course of action in the current scenario in response to a tweet from Bob Pockrass that reported the news.

Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports sue NASCAR over charter deal https://t.co/XMDgdLlChN — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) October 2, 2024

A fan, making a sarcastic remark about Bubba Wallace’s performance for the 23XI Racing team, commented, “Well they have to pay Bubba Wallace’s salary somehow, he isn’t making them any money by winning. Great move by 23xi.” Another NASCAR enthusiast speculated about the future of 23XI Racing and FRM, stating, “Time for them to leave the sport. There are plenty of teams to take their place!!! NASCAR will do just fine without either team. So long!!!!!!!.”

Another fan pointed out the differences between Jordan’s influence in the NBA and his impact on NASCAR, noting, “Someone should tell him this isn’t the NBA.” A fan who was already not fond of the 23XI Racing team expressed, “As if I couldn’t hate this fucking team any more.” Meanwhile, another spectator considered the potential fallout from the lawsuit and wrote, “It’ll be funny if this fails and nascar just boots them.”

Michael Jordan shares his take on the antitrust litigation initiated by his legal team against NASCAR

The fight of 23XI Racing and FRM is against the financial model of NASCAR, which they believe is inherently unfair. With aspirations to expand and acquire more charters, and having already invested approximately $20 million into the sport, 23XI Racing also advocates for more equitable rights on the table.

Amid the unfolding controversy, Jordan stated on X, “Everyone knows that I have always been a fierce competitor, and that will to win is what drives me and the entire 23XI team each and every week out on the track. I love the sport of racing and the passion of our fans, but the way NASCAR is run today is unfair to teams, drivers, sponsors, and fans. Today’s action shows I’m willing to fight for a competitive market where everyone wins.”

The lawsuit aims to secure permanent charters for the teams and to increase the revenue distribution in favor of teams. Under the current agreement teams receive 25%, tracks take 65%, and NASCAR holds 10% of the overall revenue generated through the television deal.