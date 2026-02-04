Kelley Earnhardt Miller Not Too Nervous About JR Motorsports’ Second Date With the Daytona 500

JR Motorsports officially became a part of the NASCAR Cup Series field in 2025, with Justin Allgaier finishing P9 in his #40 JRM Chevy. He made the race as the highest-finishing open driver in the Duel qualifying races. This year, Dale Earnhardt Jr. wants to achieve bigger things and is admittedly nervous about it.

It was a no-brainer for Dale Jr. and his sister Kelley to return to the Daytona 500, considering it’s the most important race of the season.

Still, while Junior admitted to feeling jittery about attempting the race again, Kelley revealed on a recent episode of The Dale Jr. Download that she was not overly anxious about JR Motorsports’ second attempt at the 500.

Kelley stated on Dirty Do Media, “I’m not an anxious person whatsoever. I am super calm. I feel like, especially when you’re going to do something for the second time, I feel more prepared, more ready. I know what to expect.”

“I know how hard it was last year against the other competitors to make that race and all. And so, now I have a little bit of understanding about what we’re going to go through and what could happen or might not happen.”

“And I still have high expectations, obviously, to do well and to make the race. I’m kind of a it is what it is kind of person. I don’t get too hyped up on. I have a little saying on my social that says don’t worry about what you can’t control,” she continued.

Dale Jr., on the other hand, admitted to feeling nervous about the Daytona 500. His concern stems from Chevrolet revamping the Camaro ZL1 for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season and unveiling a sleeker, more aerodynamic body set to hit the track. His concern centers on the unknowns that come with a brand-new car body.

Anytime a manufacturer introduces a new body, they do not arrive at Daytona and perform better. Teams remain in discovery mode, figuring out what makes that body perform at a track like that. When a manufacturer introduces a new body design, teams spend the early races playing catch-up, trying to understand how it behaves under pressure.

The challenges extend beyond horsepower and handling and include unlocking the sweet spot where aerodynamics meet balance. Manufacturers also tend to focus on optimizing the new body for the sport’s most visited tracks, which are intermediates, which is why Junior is apprehensive.