“Same Thing as Baseball or Football”: NASCAR Legend Ken Squier Didn’t Mince His Words on Cheating

The news of Ken Squier’s recent passing hurt several within the NASCAR community who grew up listening to the voice of the legend over years and years of races. However, just a few months before his unfortunate demise, the Hall of Famer and former iconic broadcaster sat down with Andrew Kurland of Dirty Mo Media, where he spoke about several things about the sport.

During the discussion, Kurland expressed amazement at the high level of technical precision in modern racing, emphasizing that even small measurements, down to hundredths of an inch, play a crucial role in shaping the vehicles, claiming, ” We have learned so much about racing… ” Squier interjected, “Well, we learned how to cheat too.”

Soon after Kurland asked the former broadcaster, his thoughts if he thought it was just cheating was just cheating or if there was a different outlook towards it.

Squier responded, “No, No, No! I mean they have to catch them. And that’s the same thing as baseball or football or tennis or anything… But it’s got some vitality to it that the others in my mind don’t have and demand so much that nobody knows about these families that build cars that would run the nation site of excitement Thunder Road.”

He added, “That’s a great challenge, putting that car together, making it stay together and make it consistently victorious. That’s the best story of America there is. Some of that gets lost, but not all. And then the higher level of that is what we see at Daytona and what NASCAR continues to represent. I think that’s terrific.”

Ken Squier preferred not to share stories of cheating at local race tracks

Further into the conversation, Kurland asked Ken Squier if he remembered any stories of cheating or, as he called it, creativity at some of those local races such as at Thunder Road.

Subsequently, Squier responded, “Nearly every way… They would come up with different ideas about how to get around the track. That’s theirs, not mine. We’ll leave that subject alone.”

Even though Squier did not share the details of who used their imagination to gain a competitive advantage over the competition. It is fair to say that almost every other team and car builder back in the day was at it. Just like Squire mentioned, to call someone’s creativity cheating, the organizers would have to catch them first.