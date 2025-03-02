Days After Richard Childress’ Kyle Busch Admission, Tyler Reddick Attributes Big Change in Bubba Wallace to Fatherhood

Richard Childress once noted that Kyle Busch’s racing style matured significantly due to his son Brexton’s involvement in racing. Similarly, Tyler Reddick has observed a considerable change in Bubba Wallace following the birth of his son, Becks Hayden Wallace.

Wallace, currently ranked fifth in points, has shown good form with two strong superspeedway outings and a P2-place qualifying at the Circuit of the Americas. Reddick attributes this surge in performance to fatherhood, suggesting it has instilled a newfound confidence and consistency in Wallace’s approach, noticeable even beneath the helmet.

Similarly, Richard Childress shared his observations on Kyle Busch on an episode of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s podcast, noting a big transformation. Childress pointed out that Busch’s paternal role, particularly his involvement in his son Brexton’s racing career, has refined his perspective: he now desires a better, more refined racing style for his son, an evolution that has inevitably matured him.

Likewise, Reddick has observed noticeable transformations in Wallace since the birth of his son on September 29 last year, noting, “Fatherhood will change you in ways you don’t expect. I think he’s got a good approach right now and am excited to see how he continues to grow and change at being a dad and how that affects racing for him. He seems like he’s in a good place right now.”

Besides that, it also appears that Wallace’s approach to handling setbacks has evolved greatly. Previously, racing misfortunes weighed heavily on him, casting a shadow over his competitive spirit. For example, when his close friend Ryan Blaney won the 2023 Cup Series title, Wallace grappled with profound feelings of inadequacy due to his shortcomings on the track.

However, his son’s arrival seems to have imbued him with a renewed perspective. Despite the disappointment at the Daytona 500, when he rejoined his team on pit road, his wife Amanda braced herself for a disheartened Wallace. To her astonishment, she found him unexpectedly upbeat. Wallace himself acknowledges that his son’s presence has been key in fostering this newfound resilience and positivity.

He said, “It is the coolest thing having a kid. You never know if you’re ready. I regret not having one earlier. He’s brought so much joy and new perspective. I feel like I’m walking lighter because of him. Four months old, and he’s already changed my life.”

During a recent press interaction, Wallace even took a call from his wife, showing an often unseen gentler side of himself. With just a couple of races down this season, Wallace is already revealing new facets of his character.

While Bubba Wallace and his finish during the 2025 Daytona 500 may not seem special due to him coming home in P29 after a crash on Lap 197, his overall performance tells a different story.

He torched Speedweeks with a victory in the Duel, accumulated valuable stage points, and secured a P9-place finish at Atlanta, for a strong beginning to this year’s NASCAR campaign. It will be intriguing to see how this early momentum propels him into this Sunday’s race at COTA.