NASCAR Manager Game: Everything to Know About NASCAR’s New Mobile Game

It’s really difficult to get into NASCAR even as a crew member of a small team. However, how hard can it be to download a mobile game? If you’re confused as to how those two are even related, here is good news; NASCAR and Hutch games have officially announced their brand-new mobile game: “NASCAR Manager”, where the players can get a feel of what it is to be a NASCAR team manager.

The players can take part in 1v1 contests with multiple players from all over the world and can recruit and train their drivers to compete with them. Moreover, the players will also have the chance to customize their cars according to their liking, develop pit strategies, and make split-second management decisions that well-known crew chiefs like Alan Gustafson and Chris Gabehart do all the time. But there’s more!

The game also has options to compete in weekly races and even in monthly exhibition races at real-time tracks like the Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NASCAR/status/1760295631363457338?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Needless to say, there are endless ways to prove one’s worth as a true NASCAR team manager and earn perks while doing so. It can be said that as iRacing develops a console game for NASCAR, which is expected to be released in 2025, NASCAR Manager is a step in the right direction for the sport.

Fans rally behind Denny Hamlin, demanding real-life NASCAR drivers

Looking at the random names of the drivers in the game, such as “Wat” and “Bro”, Joe Gibbs Racing sensation, Denny Hamlin didn’t seem quite happy. Being the competitive driver that he is, perhaps Hamlin had wanted the rivalry to seep into the world of games as well. On that note, he commented, “Who are these people?”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/dennyhamlin/status/1760312922754941332?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Several fans agreed to that. It looked like even they had wanted real-time drivers on the game. Someone said,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ZakAttack245/status/1760315907740500262?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another one wrote,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Gregaa03/status/1760336530831192467?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A motorsport enthusiast breathed sarcasm as they commented,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/srob0601/status/1760489123167785401?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A fan compared it to F1 Mobile Racing and said,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BodyBowler/status/1760334175482110263?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another fan joked,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ExcellentWill/status/1760505953076523509?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It’s quite obvious that had NASCAR put the names and avatars of real-time drivers, the experience could have been even more thrilling. However, that shouldn’t mean one cannot try the game out at least.

Anyone can download the game now for free on both the Apple Store and Google Play Store.