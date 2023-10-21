Jimmie Johnson Optimistic About Monumental Changes Coming to NASCAR

The existing financial model in NASCAR had been quite problematic for the teams and the sport in general. There had been far too much dependence on the sponsorship funding to power the teams throughout the duration of a season. However, with a new financial model due to be introduced next season, there seems to be some hope on the horizon for a better future, at least in the mind of Jimmie Johnson.

Recently, while speaking to the members of the media, Legacy Motor Club co-owner and soon-to-be Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson shared his optimism for the new model and its implications within the sport in the long run.

Jimmie Johnson feels positive about upcoming changes to the financial model



During an interview with NBC Sports and The Associated Press, Johnson was asked about his confidence regarding the changes to the economic model taking place for all the NASCAR Cup Series teams from the next season. Subsequently, Johnson responded, “I think it’s getting closer, and I do think there will be an improvement in that (financial) gap that the teams have to find (through sponsorship). It will shrink, just a matter of how much.”

“Ultimately, the stronger the sport is, the stronger that financial situation is going to be for all. I think the product on track is important. I like seeing some of the changes to make sure that we’re putting on a good show at all races…”

Johnson further emphasized the importance of collaboration between NASCAR, teams, and drivers to further develop the sport. He noted that this sentiment has been echoed during negotiations regarding the charter system as well. The Legacy Motor Club owner further believes that by working together, the sport can continue to grow and reach its full potential.

Johnson’s team to see major changes from next season



After the race at Phoenix next month, it would be the first full season for Jimmie Johnson as a team owner in the Cup Series. However, his first year has been anything but good. Their car had been lackluster when it came to performances and then came the tumultuous tale of Noah Gragson and his eventual suspension following a controversy.

Seemingly nothing seemed to be going well for the newly branded team.

Now looking into the future, there have been some big changes planned for the team in its hopes to rise as a true competitor in the sport. For starters, they will depart from their Chevrolet-powered cars and into the realm of Toyota and TRD.

Thereafter, Gragson’s former seat will be taken up by the promising John Hunter Nemechek. So if everything goes well and smoothly, there could be a chance for them to rise out of the ashes and join at the front of the field, something like RFK Racing under Brad Keselowski, perhaps.