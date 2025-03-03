Denny Hamlin Doubles Down on End Goal of Career, Will Not Trade His Daytona 500 Wins for a Cup Title

At 44 years of age, Denny Hamlin has only a few years left in his Cup Series career at best. The Joe Gibbs Racing veteran is regarded as one of the best drivers in history. However, a sore void in his resume is that of a Cup Series championship. There is one goal that he wants to reach before calling it quits, and it is not to win a championship.

Hamlin was in an interview with Chris Myers last month when he said that he wanted to win 60 Cup Series races by the time he retires. He currently has 54 wins and needs six more to achieve the mark.

He reasoned, “I really want to get to 60, get myself inside the top 10 of race winners in the Cup Series all time. That, to me, is the driving factor.”

That doesn’t mean he doesn’t want the title. He added, “If I can get to 60 and win a championship, I mean, icing on the cake.” For now, he stands behind Rusty Wallace (55 wins) and Kevin Harvick (60 wins) in the all-time wins list. The only other active driver with a high number of wins is Kyle Busch (63 wins).

Hamlin is currently the 12th most-winning driver in NASCAR history and is tied for the position with Lee Petty. He believes that when people talk about the greatest drivers, they are going to go down a list of names that have won the most races. He wishes for his name to be high up on that list.

Will Hamlin trade his three Daytona 500s for a Cup Series title?

Hamlin won the Daytona 500 in 2016, 2019, and 2020. Only six drivers have won the Great American Race thrice in their careers. When asked if he would trade all his Harley J. Earl trophies for a Cup Series title, he outright refused.

He said, “Not a chance. The Daytona 500, just to me, it’s the biggest race of the year.”

“It’s far bigger than our championship race. So why would I take away three Daytona 500 championships for one end-of-the-season cup?” His question shines a light on the criticisms that the season finale has been getting in recent times. Many believe that a single race at the end of the year should not decide who the champion is.

So, it is understandable why Hamlin would value the Daytona 500s more than the Cup Series finale. He came incredibly close to winning yet another Daytona 500 this season.

The checkered flag was within his sights before an untimely wreck with Austin Cindric ended his hopes in the final lap. Hopefully, he will get to take steps towards reaching the 60-win mark soon.